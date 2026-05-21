GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) said it had secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its 3.5-year fixed-rate bond offering with a base amount of P9 billion.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it received a Certificate of Permit to Offer Securities for Sale from the SEC covering the issuance, which will fund its expansion projects.

FLI earlier said the retail bond offer includes an oversubscription option of up to P2.569 billion, which could bring the total issue size to as much as P11.57 billion.

The company said the transaction is the third tranche of its P35-billion shelf-registered bond program, following a P11.4-billion tranche issued in 2023 and a P12-billion tranche in March 2025, which funded its retail and industrial expansion projects.

FLI appointed BDO Capital & Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., East West Banking Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., Land Bank of the Philippines, RCBC Capital Corp., and SB Capital & Investment Corp. as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the planned bond offer.

Meanwhile, BPI Asset Management and Trust Corp. will serve as trustee for the issuance.

FLI’s portfolio includes office towers, residential developments, townships, mixed-use projects, malls, and leisure developments.

Shares in Filinvest Land rose 1.41% or one centavo to close at P0.72 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno