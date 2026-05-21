FILIPINOS can now get easy access to Xiaomi products and avail of exclusive rewards and deals via the company’s Mi.com Online Store, which was officially launched in the country on May 14.

The platform is accessible via Mi.com Philippines (https://www.mi.com/ph/). It also features smartphones and smart devices under the Xiaomi ecosystem like POCO.

“The Mi.com Online Store launch highlights Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering a smarter, more rewarding digital shopping experience tailored for Filipino consumers,” Xiaomi said.

As part of the rollout, customers can get launch-exclusive perks like 10% off vouchers on selected items and tiered discounts for accumulated purchases until June 14. There will also be daily flash sales scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for selected products.

New Xiaomi Account users will also get 50 Mi Points upon signup, and all purchases made during the May 14-June 14 online store launch period will earn double Mi Points. Other account perks include various vouchers.

Customers can redeem Mi Points as cashback for up to 5% off on eligible purchases, with 10 Mi Points being equivalent to a peso. — BVR