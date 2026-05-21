PLDT Inc.’s corporate business unit PLDT Enterprise is partnering with motorcycle retailer and distributor SKYGO Marketing Corp. to support the latter’s digitalization by providing connectivity solutions.

Under the partnership, PLDT Enterprise will provide SKYGO a network foundation with its MY Only WAN setup, which is bundled with Fiber 100MB, wireless internet backup, Meraki SD-WAN, managed network services, postpaid plans, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

“PLDT Enterprise remains committed to helping businesses build the secure and scalable digital foundations they need to grow. Through solutions that combine connectivity, centralized management, and resilience, we support organizations like SKYGO as they modernize operations and move toward a more integrated digital environment,” Jay Lagdameo, PLDT Enterprise’s head of domestic enterprise business, regional & commercial, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said SKYGO’s digital transformation journey aims to build an integrated and secure ecosystem to improve operational efficiency and scale its business.

“To support this direction, the partnership with PLDT Enterprise is intended to address key business challenges, including inconsistent connectivity, lack of network redundancy, limited visibility across sites, and rising demands from cloud-based and IoT-driven systems, as these issues can affect critical applications, productivity, and overall operational efficiency if left unaddressed,” it said.

The MY Only WAN setup provides automatic failover, uninterrupted connectivity, centralized network management, and intelligent traffic routing that will allow business-critical applications to work seamlessly.

“The solution also supports standardized security policies across branches and users, helping strengthen compliance and protection against cyberthreats and unauthorized access,” it said.

“Together, these solutions are designed to provide SKYGO with business continuity, centralized visibility and control, stronger network security, and improved application performance across its growing operations,” PLDT Enterprise added.

Shyrwinsteel Sia, chief technology officer of SKYGO, said the partnership will help strengthen their digital infrastructure.

“As SKYGO continues to modernize its business processes and expand its digital capabilities, the partnership with PLDT Enterprise highlights how integrated connectivity, IoT, cloud-ready infrastructure, and managed services can work together to support a more secure, resilient, and future-ready business environment,” he said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales