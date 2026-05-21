LISTED liquor producer Emperador, Inc. said its first-quarter (Q1) attributable net income rose 4.45% to P1.93 billion from P1.85 billion a year earlier, driven by higher sales and improved margins.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said January-to-March revenues reached P13.3 billion.

Emperador said the increase in profit was also supported by cost controls, product mix, and contributions from its business units.

“Our first quarter performance demonstrates the resilience of our businesses and the strength of our diversified portfolio,” Emperador President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Manlapaz said.

“Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, fuel price volatility, inflationary pressures, and broader macroeconomic headwinds, we remained focused on execution, efficiency, and delivering value to stakeholders,” he added.

Emperador said operating conditions during the quarter were affected by geopolitical tensions, fuel supply disruptions, higher energy prices, and uncertainty in global trade and consumer markets.

The company said brandy and whisky sales increased by 6% during the quarter, supported by demand in Philippine and international markets.

Emperador said its domestic brandy business posted stable growth, while its international operations benefited from geographic diversification and overseas expansion.

Emperador is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange.

The company has manufacturing operations in the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Mexico, with distribution in around 100 countries.

Its portfolio includes Emperador Brandy, Fundador Brandy, and single malt whisky brands such as The Dalmore, Fettercairn, Jura, and Tamnavulin.

Shares in Emperador rose by 0.52% or eight centavos to close at P15.38 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno