THE LATEST addition to realme’s Number Series lineup, the realme 15 Series 5G smartphones, are set to be launched in the Philippines on Sept. 16.

The new phones are marketed to be “powerful yet slim,” realme Philippines said in a statement.

“The realme 15 Series 5G is built for fans looking for a lightweight smartphone that delivers flagship-level performance,” it said.

“Both models are designed for all-day comfort, making them effortless to hold during long calls, binge-watching sessions, or extended gaming sessions. The slim design also makes them easy to slip into one’s pocket or bag without adding bulk, all while retaining a stylish, premium feel that complements any style.”

The realme 15 Pro 5G is 7.79 millimeters (mm) thin and weighs just 187 grams (g). It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It is available in the colors Flowing Silver and Velvet Green.

Meanwhile, the realme 15 5G is 7.66mm thin and only 185g and has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chip. It comes in Suit Titanium and Silk Pink color options.

The brand said these processors promise a smooth user experience, even while multitasking.

Both phones have a 144Hz AMOLED display, with the realme 15 Pro 5G featuring a curved screen and the realme 15 5G sporting a flat display.

“Whether it’s competitive gaming or cinematic viewing, the experience feels seamless and engaging. Additionally, the phones are protected by a glass, which adds durability without compromising on slimness,” realme said.

The realme 15 Series 5G smartphones are available for pre-order at the brand’s partner stores nationwide from Sept. 1 to Sept. 26. Customers can get freebies worth up to P3,897, including a TechLife Smart Band Fit, TechLife Clip-On Earbuds 2, and a one-year screen damage protection plan. — BVR