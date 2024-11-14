SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS on Wednesday launched in the Philippines its latest entry-level Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy A16 5G and LTE.

“These new, affordable smartphones bring stunning improvements to the A series lineup, combining immersive visuals, sleek designs, and secure, reliable experiences; elevating everyday experiences for its users,” Samsung said in a statement.

The Galaxy A16 5G is priced at P13,990 and is now available at selected retailers nationwide. Meanwhile, the LTE model costs P9,900 and will be on sale starting Dec. 4.

The 5G variant comes in Blue Black and Gold, while the LTE model is available in Black, Grey, and an online exclusive color, Light Green.

“Galaxy A16 5G and LTE adopt Samsung’s signature Galaxy design language, featuring refined, rounded corners and a linear camera lens layout,” the brand said.

The Galaxy A16 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which Samsung said is an upgrade to the 6.5-inch screen on the A15 series.

“The Super AMOLED display provides scenes with true-to-life colors and sharp clarity, making the display ideal for watching videos, gaming, or browsing content,” it said.

“The Galaxy A16 series also introduces an improved, sleeker design, with a thinner body measuring just 7.9mm — down from 8.4mm in last year’s A15 series. The streamlined bezels further emphasize the 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, helping users better immerse in content and gameplay while enhancing the overall screen size and visual experience,” it added. “In addition, the key island design provides a sleek look and feel, which contributes to an easy and intuitive grip on the Galaxy A16, making the device more comfortable to hold for daily use.”

The phone has a triple lens rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel (MP) main sensor, a 5-MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2-MP macro lens. It also has a 13-MP front camera.

It has an octa-core processor and a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Both 5G and LTE models of the device are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

The A16 series smartphones will receive six generations of One UI and Android OS updates and six years of Samsung Security Maintenance Releases.

“Samsung Knox Vault is also integrated into the Galaxy A16 series, providing high-level security to protect private, personal data such as user passwords and secrets from hardware-based attacks including voltage glitches, temperature tampering, and laser interference,” the brand said. — BVR