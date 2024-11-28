HONOR Philippines last week launched in the country its newest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V3.

The new smartphone, which comes in Green and Black, retails for P89,999 and is now available via Globe Postpaid Plans starting at GPlan Plus 1799 with a free HONOR Pad X9 that is valued at P9,999. The device can also be purchased at HONOR Experience and Partner Stores and online via Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

“It feels like just yesterday when we launched the HONOR Magic V2 and now, we are ecstatic to introduce HONOR’s newest and thinnest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V3. AI (artificial intelligence) is slowly but surely reshaping our industry, enriching and creating new experiences that improves creativity and productivity for consumers all around the world, every day, and right now, it’s our priority to make comfort and technology accessible to more Filipinos” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng said.

The HONOR Magic V3 has AI-enabled hardware capabilities and is the world’s thinnest inward foldable phone, the brand said.

“With a sleek folded thickness of 9.2mm and featherlight body weighing just 226g, the HONOR Magic V3 rivals the slimness and weight of a flagship bar phone, ensuring utmost portability for users. This feat is accomplished through the meticulous application of 19 innovative materials and 114 microstructures, propelling foldable devices into a new era of precision and slimness,” it said.

“Featuring a dome-shaped octagonal camera module, the HONOR Magic V3 seamlessly combines the architectural beauty of dome structures with technological innovations. This camera module showcases a diamond cut, adding an element of elegance and sleekness to the device’s overall appearance,” it added.

The foldable phone’s body incorporates a special fiber material to boost impact resistance, while the HONOR Super Steel Hinge allows the device to withstand up to 500,000 folding cycles for increased durability, along with the HONOR Super Armored Inner Screen and HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield.

The HONOR Magic V3 has a 6.43-inch external display and a 7.92-inch internal foldable screen.

“Dedicated to prioritizing user well-being and comfort, this device incorporates a range of innovative eye-comfort features, such as the world’s first AI Defocus Display technology, 4320Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Dynamic Dimming, Circadian Night Display, and Natural Tone Display,” HONOR Philippines said.

The phone also has a 5,150mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge.

“Featuring the innovative HONOR Falcon Camera System which encompasses a 50-MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, a 50-MP Main Camera, and a 40-MP Ultra-wide Camera, the device promises unparalleled imaging quality and versatility for users seeking stunning smartphone photography,” it added.

The HONOR Magic V3 also comes with on-device AI-enabled photography features. — BVR