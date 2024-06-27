LENOVO PHILIPPINES last week launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lineup of Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming devices that also feature a new thermal design, it said on Monday.

“Our mission is to provide Smarter Technology For All and we achieve this by bringing together the best features and innovations to bring our users the best in performance, design, and functionality. The latest generation of Lenovo devices is a testament to that commitment as the devices embody the perfect blend of power, precision, and style that every gamer dreams of,” Mike Ngan, general manager of Lenovo Philippines, said.

The brand said the new devices use AI for peak power efficiency, with the Lenovo LA AI Core Chips providing a fully user-customizable AI-assisted performance boost.

“In addition, gamers can also expect a brand new thermal design solution built to keep up with long hours of gaming. Lenovo, in partnership with Intel, redefined thermal design with the Legion Coldfront Hyper thermal solution to help manage airflow within gaming laptops,” it said.

The new thermal system is exclusive to the Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i and “optimizes heat management by transforming the airflow within the chassis and channeling the hot air from the chips through a central hyperbaric chamber.”

“Gamers can also expect significantly cooler temperatures as the bottom D cover isolates the expelled hot air from the cold air drawn in by dual fans, allowing for higher frame rates during game sessions,” Lenovo added.

Meanwhile, the brand’s entry-level gaming line Lenovo LOQ will feature hyperchamber thermal technology.

The updated lineup of the Lenovo Legion Gen 9 series is made up of the Lenovo Legion 9i, Lenovo Legion 7i, Lenovo Legion 5i, Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i.

“This lineup boasts of fully powered 14th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for unbeatable processing power. Each device also comes with a 16-inch PureSight display which are per-unit color calibrated, up to 64GB of memory, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe storage on select devices,” Lenovo said.

Prices for these new devices start at P144,995.

Meanwhile, the new Lenovo LOQ Gen 9 laptops include the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 and Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9, which feature up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. Pricing for the Lenovo LOQ devices starts at P51,995.

“Lenovo’s latest Legion and LOQ lineups exemplify the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation. With these recent improvements to the devices’ internal and external hardware, complimented further by AI-assisted performance boosts and core chips, this generation of devices is the perfect representation of Lenovo’s vision to deliver Smarter Technology, and AI for all,” said Clifford Chong, AP Gaming Category manager at Lenovo Asia Pacific. — BVR