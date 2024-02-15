HONOR Philippines is launching its latest foldable phone, the Magic V2, in the country next week, it said in a statement.

The HONOR Magic V2, which the company said is the world’s thinnest foldable phone, will be unveiled in the Philippines on Feb. 21.

“As HONOR’s latest premium foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2 boasts a high-quality and highly capable foldable form factor, stunning display, all-day battery life, and flagship performance. This combination delivers a user experience that is truly unparalleled,” the smart devices brand said.

“Engineered to spur mainstream adoption, the HONOR Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable smartphone to date, redefining industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display, and user experience aspects,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng was quoted as saying.

The new foldable smartphone weighs 231 grams and is only 9.9 millimeters thick when folded, the company said.

The phone’s hinge uses titanium alloy and can stand over 400,000 folds, HONOR said. The Magic V2 is also made of nanocrystal glass that offers drop resistance.

The HONOR Magic V2 is powered by a 5,000mAh dual-cell silicon-carbon battery and supports fast charging, with a 66-watt SuperCharge charger included in the box.

It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor, according to HONOR’s website, and runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.

The phone’s main and external displays feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 3840 PWM Dimming technology.

The inner screen measures 7.92 inches, while the external display is 6.43 inches.

The HONOR Magic V2 has a triple rear camera system made up of a 50-megapixel (MP) wide lens, a 50-MP ultrawide camera, and a 20-MP telephoto lens. The phone also offers 40x digital zoom.

Meanwhile, it has a 16-MP wide front camera. — BVR