EDUTECH company KodeGo has partnered with User Experience Philippines (UXPH) design community for a UX design curriculum for its short-term online tech boot camps.

Through the partnership, KodeGo, which is owned by Globe Telecom, Inc.’s corporate venture builder 917Ventures, aims to help students learn the fundamentals of user experience (UX) design, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The course is open to undergraduates, college graduates, and career shifters and has zero upfront fees.

“KodeGo’s core mission has always been to make Filipino lives better by democratizing education and providing rewarding employment opportunities. We believe that our partnership with UXPH brings us one step closer to our goal of making quality education more accessible to Filipinos,” said Famida A. Alonto, venture builder at 917Ventures.

“As the largest non-profit community for UX professionals, students and enthusiasts, UXPH wants to make this vision a reality with the right partner, and that’ KodeGo. We have developed a curriculum combining experiences and insights from corporate and startup industries and academia. We believe that this curriculum will help nurture the next generation of design-driven professionals who will all work together for a better country,” said Jordan Aiko Deja, director at UXPH.

KodeGo’s UX design course teaches students the basics of user experience and the human-centered design process and core modules, which include topics like visual design, prototyping, and evaluation.

The first UX design boot camp started on July 29 and is set to be completed by next month.

KodeGo offers full-time or part-time online IT courses with a study-now-pay-later setup and provides career assistance and support for its students by connecting them with over 150 company partners in various industries.

Besides UX design, it also has courses on Full Stack Web Development and Mobile App Development.

Meanwhile, UXPH has over 4,000 members and holds events, conferences, and programs on collaborative technology and design-driven initiatives, serving as a hub for sharing information and resources.

“UXPH and KodeGo share the vision of making UX education as accessible as possible towards a design-mature society. We look forward to seeing more competent professionals who have been trained with the right mindset and equipped with the needed skills to build the next generation of experiences and digital products,” UXPH Founder Elymar Apao said.

“At KodeGo, we strive to make an impact in the tech and education sectors and redefine the ways Filipinos can achieve professional success. With our collaboration with UXPH, we can amplify our capacity to uplift lives with in-demand education and produce a new breed of tech and design-empowered Filipinos,” KodeGo Entrepreneur-in-Residence Cristina Gervasio added. — BVR