Mang Tomas lechon sauce, UFC banana sauce, and Jufran specialty sauces have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resume shipment into the United States, as announced by Nutri-Asia, Inc., the Philippine manufacturer of the products, on November 7.

On November 4, a social media post by vlogger Cabalen Foodie went viral, noting the temporary halt in shipments of such sauces to the US.

The US FDA issued import alert No. 99-45 on October 25 on products that are or contain unsafe food additives.

Among the ingredients found in Philippine-made products were Benzoate, a preservative that has a negative impact on gut microbiome; BHA, another preservative with carcinogenic potential; and Potassium Iodate, a dough strengthener that interferes with thyroid functions in high doses.

Other Philippine companies whose products had been flagged were Heinz UFC Philippines Inc. and HDR FOODS CORPORATION.

Manufacturers need to “adequately demonstrate that the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation” to have their products removed from the Red List.

NutriAsia ensures that its products are compliant with the regulatory requirements in the countries they are exported to, the company said.

“In the Philippines, food products are legally required to use [the food additive] Potassium Iodate, while the US FDA just very recently announced new requirements around this ingredient,” the statement read. “As such, the discussion around Potassium Iodate today is not a safety issue but rather a regulatory requirement which varies by country.”

The company has since reformulated its products and has gained approval for release in the US market. – Patricia B. Mirasol