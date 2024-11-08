The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham) is proud to announce the AmCham Tourism Summit 2024, set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City. This landmark summit, themed “Elevating Philippine Tourism and Infrastructure for Global Competitiveness,” will unite prominent industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders to discuss transformative developments in the Philippine tourism landscape.

The summit will provide a deep dive into critical areas shaping the future of Philippine tourism, including the country’s potential as a healthcare destination in medical tourism, sustainable tourism practices aimed at long-term ecological balance, and measures to enhance security and disaster preparedness for safer travel experiences. Furthermore, discussions will cover urban connectivity and infrastructure development, emphasizing the essential role of seamless transportation networks and modern facilities in creating an accessible and competitive tourism industry.

Bringing this summit to life are our event partners whose support underscores their commitment to advancing Philippine tourism. United Airlines joins as the Official Airline Partner, alongside other sponsors, Sheraton Manila Hotel, AGC Development Corp., Converge Business, and Quantity Solutions Inc. Together, these partnerships embody a shared vision for a globally competitive tourism industry that drives economic growth and development.

The AmCham Tourism Summit 2024 offers a valuable platform for fostering strategic dialogue, promoting innovation, and cultivating partnerships among key players in the industry who are collectively working to enhance the Philippines’ position on the global tourism stage.

