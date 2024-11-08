by Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

The safety of workers and digitalization training are top priorities in advancing the country’s railway services, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

With technical assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), DoTr Undersecretary Anneli R. Lontoc said the Philippine Railway Institute (PRI) recently started using new technologies to help enhance safety training.

“That is the latest we are including in our training curriculum – the digitalization,” she said at the 2nd Philippine Railway Conference.

Ms. Lontoc added that the department has purchased additional equipment and looks forward to developing the role of virtual reality (VR) in safety training.

“The digitalization of PRI’s training modules is a clear manifestation of leveling up to global standards,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said.

PRI has produced 3,300 trained personnel out of 3,700 rail workers, making it a steady supplier of skilled operators.

Occupational safety and health policy

Although the DoTr embraces modern technologies, Mr. Bautista also emphasized the importance of safety and security of workers.

“The attention to safety and security should not diminish as we promote digitalization and operations at training,” he said. “Training rail workers is just one side, the flip side is taking care of them.”

The DoTr commits to creating an occupational safety and health (OSH) policy for the railway sector to promote workers’ welfare.

“This policy will mandate the protection and benefits of rail workers to incentivize them to do their best at all times and ensure the safety and security of all passengers,” Mr. Bautista said.

Through these initiatives, he added that the department pushes for a ‘renaissance’ in the country’s rail industry.

“We can reclaim the glory of Philippine railways through modern and eco-friendly trains, comfortable and efficient rides.”