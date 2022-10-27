XIAOMI is launching its new entry-level phone, the Redmi A1, in the Philippines this month, which will be available at a discounted price for a limited time.

The Redmi A1 will be available for just P3,999, down from its regular price of P4,499, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13 at Xiaomi authorized stores and resellers nationwide.

After the promo period, the company will give Bluetooth speaker freebies to buyers of the phone until supplies last.

“Power-packed with a quality camera, a huge battery, a large display, and a powerful chipset, the Redmi A1 is not short on specs,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

The dual-sim Redmi A1 comes with a 6.52-inch full screen display and is available in three color options: Black, Light Green and Light Blue.

The phone has an AI dual camera at the rear with an 8-megapixel (MP) main lens and a 5MP front camera.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and has 3GB of RAM and 64GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card.

The Redmi A1 has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a 10-watt fast charger.

“On a full charge, the Redmi A1 can last up to 30 call hours, 22 hours of video playback, and 161 hours of music,” Xiaomi said. — BVR