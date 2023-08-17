LOGITECH Philippines, Inc. on Tuesday launched its Pro X 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset in the country.

“Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Pro X Wireless Headset, the Pro X 2 LIGHTSPEED aims to elevate gaming audio to new heights, combining cutting-edge technology with Logitech’s commitment to delivering top-tier peripherals,” the brand said in a statement.

“For gamers looking for no-nonsense, no-frills equipment during their MMO battles and MOBA PC games, this new wireless headset could be the one for you as it is style, utility, and comfort all rolled into one,”Logitech added.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset, priced at P13,799, features advanced audio technology, Logitech said. It gas 50mm graphene drivers, which the brand said “delivers enhanced audio response, reduced distortion, and unrivaled sound.”

“The headset offers unprecedented audio clarity and precision. Gamers can expect rich, immersive soundscapes that allow them to hear every footstep, gunshot, and whisper with astonishing accuracy,” Logitech said.

The headset also has DTS Headphone:X 3D audio support, which creates a three-dimensional soundscape to simulate the direction and distance of in-game sounds for improved situational awareness while playing.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed has an ergonomic design for improved comfort while playing. It has memory foam ear cushions, a rotating hinge, an adjustable headband, and is lightweight at just 345 grams. It is made of aluminum materials and has a steel frame.

Users can also switch between Bluetooth wireless connectivity and a 3.5mm wired connection, depending on their preference. For wireless use, the headset comes with up to 50 hours of battery life.

“The Pro X 2 also features a detachable and noise-cancelling Blue VO!CE microphone, which delivers studio-quality voice communication. This ensures that teammates can hear every command and strategy clearly, making collaboration in multiplayer games more effective than ever before,”Logitech said.

“Logitech’s commitment to sustainability is also reflected in the Pro X 2’s design. The headset is constructed using eco-friendly materials, further underscoring the company’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact. With its blend of comfort, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on delivering a competitive advantage, the Pro X 2 looks set to become an indispensable tool for gamers seeking the ultimate audio experience,”it added.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed is now available via Logitech’s official store on Shopee and partner outlets nationwide, namely PC Express, Silicon Valley, DataBlitz, Octagon, Electroworld, Complink, iTech, Techwarez, GameOne, Interpace Computer Systems, GameXtreme, TTI, GameOne, DynaQuest PC, Digi-Serv Solutions, Concept Computer, NUTECH, DFE (Davao Futurebright Enterprises), Villman, PCWorx, Abenson, Digistore, and Greenware. — BVR