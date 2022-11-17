OPPO last week launched the latest generation of its smart watch, which has a larger display compared to the earlier version for improved ease of use.

The OPPO Band 2 is now available in the company’s Brand Stores, partner dealers, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop and is priced at P3,999.

The company said the device features OPPO’s latest Internet of Things or wearable tech innovations.

“This innovative device aims to help users be #BetterOnEveryMove with its ultra-clear large screen and a two-color strap design, complemented by comprehensive features, such as professional workout modes, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, long-lasting battery life, and more,” OPPO said in a statement.

The OPPO Band 2 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED screen and has a screen-to-body ratio at about 47% higher and a display area more than 74% larger than its predecessor, allowing easier interactions and content viewing. Its screen brightness allows up to 500 nits for clear viewing even when outdoors.

The smart band allows users to customize the watch face, which can also be matched to one’s outfit via artificial intelligence.

“It also features pattern watch faces to allow you to draw a watch face from your phone and auto-sync it to your band, or you can pick a photo from your Albums and use it as your watch face,” OPPO said.

The watch weighs only 33g and is available with a black or blue silicone strap.

The OPPO Band 2 comes with a high-precision 6-axis motion sensor with heart rate and blood oxygen sensors for accurate health and exercise monitoring.

“This allows the OPPO Band 2 to provide Upgraded Running Mode, which includes heart rate monitoring to help you run safely, and CRF (Cardiorespiratory Fitness) assessment by measuring your VO2max (maximum oxygen consumption),” the company said.

“It also has running speed suggestions to help you better pace yourself and aid your heart rate recovery, while offering 13 professional running courses for more efficient and guided exercise.”

The OPPO Band 2 also has a new Professional Tennis Mode that records strokes, racket swings, activity duration, heart rate and burned calories.

The smart watch also supports over 100 Workout Modes and auto-detection of walking, running, elliptical machine and rowing machine workouts.

For sleep tracking, the OPPO Band 2 has the OSleep feature with a scheduled “Time to Sleep” function, along with Undisturbed and Eye Protection modes. This monitors sleep duration, phases (deep and light sleep), rapid eye movement sleep, and blood oxygen level.

The smart band’s other health features include all-day heart rate monitoring and real-time stress monitoring.

The OPPO Band 2 also allows users to check the weather, control their music, access stopwatch and flashlight, find their device, set alarms and timers, and sync text messages and calls with your phone.

The watch promises a battery life of 14 days and supports magnetic fast charging. — BVR