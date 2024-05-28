Pag-IBIG Fund rolled out its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) during the Lab for All at the Subic Bay Exhibition & Convention Center last May 21, 2024.

The Lab for All, an initiative led by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, aims to extend medical services and social security benefits to communities nationwide. As part of this effort, Pag-IBIG Fund’s LPOW was on site, bringing essential services like membership registration, cash loans, housing loan applications, and issuance of Pag-IBIG Loyalty Plus cards, right into the heart of the community it serves.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta expressed her support for the initiative. “We are happy to continue participating in future Lab for All deployments. Our LPOW is prepared to mobilize nationwide. As Lingkod Pag-IBIG, we are committed to ensuring our members feel the warmth of Pag-IBIG through our programs and services, wherever they may be,” Ms. Acosta stated.

