ANKER INNOVATIONS Technology Co., Ltd has brought to the Philippines its latest Nano series of portable chargers, a laptop powerbank, and a portable power station.

The Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695), which retails for P4,995, is touted as a “carry-on power station” and has a 25,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery with 165-watt four-port fast charging technology, allowing users to charge multiple devices at once.

It comes with two built-in USB-C cables — a 30-centimeter (cm) short cable and a 70cm retractable cable.

“Equipped with a smart TFT color screen and vibrant user interface, the Anker Laptop Powerbank provides real-time data, including output power, power bank temperature, and estimated charging time, keeping you in control at a glance,” the brand said.

It said it can charge an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times or a MacBook Air M3 by 1.3 times.

Meanwhile, the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638), priced at P3,195, has a 10,000mAh capacity and two USB-C and one USB-A charging port along with a 70cm retractable cable. It has a 45-watt (W) max fast charging, including PPS 2.0 support and also has a TFT display.

The Anker Nano Charger 70W 3 Ports (A121A) wall charger block is capable of 70W high-speed charging and supports backward compatibility with 67W and 65W devices. It costs P1,695.

“When you’re charging a laptop and phone together, the 65W max two-port capability gives you fast, efficient power without juggling chargers. Under the hood, Double-GaN technology with two GaN chips reduces heat at full load, earning the title of the first TÜV Rheinland-certified 70W lower-temperature mini charger.”

The Nano series also includes the Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger (A2738), which features dual-port fast charging with up to 75W total output and is priced at P1,495, and the Anker Nano Charger 45W (A2692) that has a foldable plug and PowerIQ 3.0, PPS, and Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 support and costs P1,295.

POWER STATION

Meanwhile, the brand has also introduced the Anker SOLIX C300 DC power station from its consumer energy series of devices, which is priced at P12,595.

“The new Anker SOLIX C300 DC is the first of an expanded product line within its Camping Series, offering ultra-portable options for outdoor adventures. It’s designed to provide flexible power for outdoor activities, making it perfect for camping, hiking, and working outdoors,” the brand said.

It can also serve as a home power backup system, it said.

The power station weighs only 6.18 pounds and has a vertical design with a built-in handle and optional shoulder strap accessory.

It delivers 300W output powered by a 288Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery with a capacity of 90,000mAh. “It’s a more stable and safer type of lithium battery compared to what you’ll find in conventional power banks and is the same kind of battery found in EVs (electric vehicles) and hybrid vehicles. This means you can charge it fully to 100% without any risk of degradation.”

The Anker SOLIX C300 DC has seven outlets, including two USB-A ports, four USB-C ports, and one 120W auxiliary power outlet.

It can be charged via three modes, namely dual 140W USB-C charging, solar via Anker 100W or 60W solar panels, and through an auxiliary power outlet. — BVR