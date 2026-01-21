LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. has entered the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) sector with the opening of Mactan Expo, its first standalone convention center in the 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

“One of Megaworld’s opening salvos in nation-building was the expansion of our hotels, and now we are entering the MICE business with the main goal of providing essential developments and world-class convention facilities,” Megaworld President and Chief Executive Officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement on Wednesday.

The P1.5-billion Mactan Expo will host the ASEAN Travel Exchange (TRAVEX), a key event of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, from Jan. 28 to 30, as part of the Philippines’ upcoming ASEAN Summit.

“Designed to set a new benchmark for world-class conventions and events in the Philippines, Mactan Expo is a celebration of Cebuano identity, with every element reflecting the island’s culture and natural beauty while supporting seamless large-scale gatherings,” the company said.

The move is part of Megaworld’s strategy to diversify its development portfolio across its townships nationwide.

“After Cebu, we will explore other key growth areas to expand this business as we aim to attract more international conventions and events, just like the ASEAN Summit, which will become a landmark hosting for Megaworld’s first-ever convention center,” Ms. Alfonso said.

Megaworld has appointed veteran MICE leader Louella Caridad to head its MICE division, overseeing the development, management, and operations of the company’s convention and exhibition facilities in major growth regions nationwide.

The unit will partner with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts to offer integrated events with venues, accommodations, and food services.

Ms. Caridad previously served as chief operating officer of World Trade Center Metro Manila and has more than 20 years of experience in retail, real estate operations, energy solutions, and property management.

The company said it plans to capitalize on rising tourism in the Philippines by expanding its MICE activities, including more hotels and convention centers in key cities over the next few years.

Megaworld shares rose 2.33% to P2.20 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno