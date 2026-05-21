SM OFFICES, the commercial leasing arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., said its Clark Tech Hub office development in Pampanga has reached 100% occupancy and that it will begin the development of Tower 11 within the complex.

In a statement on Wednesday, SM Offices Head Alexis L. Ortiga said the full occupancy of Clark Tech Hub reflected demand for office spaces outside Metro Manila.

“The full utilization of Clark Tech Hub underscores sustained demand for global-standard, sustainable workspaces outside Metro Manila,” Mr. Ortiga said.

The 10-tower Clark Tech Hub office complex is located within the SM City Clark Complex in Angeles, Pampanga. The development has 72,392 square meters (sq.m.) of gross leasable area across 10 five-story buildings.

SM Offices said most tenants are global information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) and multinational companies operating under long-term lease agreements.

Towers 1 to 6 were launched in 2016, while Towers 7 to 10 opened in 2021. All towers are accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

SM Offices also said it will develop Clark Tech Hub Tower 11, which will add about 20,000 sq.m. of gross leasable area. The building is planned to rise nine stories.

“With major infrastructure projects improving access and connectivity, we believe SM City Clark Complex will become even more attractive to locators seeking high-quality workspaces outside Metro Manila,” Mr. Ortiga said.

Tower 11 will be built above the SM Clark Skylink terminal, which is expected to connect to Clark International Airport through the North-South Commuter Railway by 2028. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales