Entertainment News (05/12/26)

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Ayala Malls Cinemas rolls out Red Carpet Mondays

AYALA MALLS Cinemas is giving moviegoers a reason to head out this month with Red Carpet Mondays. Customers who buy one ticket to any eligible movie on a Monday get a second ticket free for the same film on the same day. The promo is valid on May 18 and 25 for select films. Tickets may be purchased onsite at cinema ticket booths or online through Ayala All Access (www.ayalaallaccess.com). The offer excludes the film The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Bonifacio High Street cinemas, and the Specialty Cinemas (4DX, A-Luxe, MyCinema). It is not valid in conjunction with other promos or discounts. Senior/PWD discounts do not apply. To avail of the promo online, add two tickets for the same film and screening to cart, and pay for only one.

Westlife tour for album is stopping in Manila

RENOWNED pop group Westlife has released 25 – The Ultimate Collection, a celebration of their 25-year journey in global pop. The album is available across multiple formats including a CD, a two CD deluxe set, an LP, and an Amazon Exclusive one LP picture disc and cassette. To mark the release, the group also announced the expansion of Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour, which includes a concert date of Jan. 20, 2027 in Manila, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets will go on sale on May 15, 12 p.m., via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

WAIIAN holds anniversary show

FILIPINO rapper WAIIAN is celebrating the success of his 2025 album with the staging of BACKSHOW, co-presented by Sony Music Entertainment and Lightning in a Bottle Studios (LIAB Studios). The concert serves as an anniversary celebration of his full-length album BACKSHOTS. The show will also feature performances by Karmela Roxy, Bad Indie Eye, Nicole Anjela, SHNTI, Yorko, DJ MILKY, Kartell’em, DJ Bebi Keychain, Alisson Shore, and La Mave. It will take place at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on May 15. Tickets are available via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_wNrZJBQYD-UFahUbE0yteO2YlxuB6Dbl9ql_gSsQs5L_AA/viewform.

Sprite mounts summer party

THE Sprite Ultimate Sunset Summer Party will take place on May 16 at SM Mall of Asia By the Bay, from 3 to 7 p.m. This is part of Sprite’s “’Yan ang Refreshing” campaign.” The event will feature live performances by acts like BGYO, Illest Morena, Shanti Dope, Maxie Anderson, and fitterkarma, with free-flowing ice-cold Sprite and exclusive Sprite merch available throughout the event.

Disney fan event makes Asia debut

FOLLOWING a recent global expansion, including a landmark edition in Brazil, The Walt Disney Company is bringing D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to Singapore in 2027, marking its Asia debut. Reimagined specifically for the Asia Pacific market, D23 Asia combines the global scale of the Anaheim and Brazil events with unique, fan-first experiences and merchandise. The immersive, multi-day event will offer fans exclusive access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars storytelling. Attendees can expect live stage presentations, appearances by Hollywood stars, and first-look previews of new APAC Originals coming to Disney+. More details will be revealed soon.

Denise Julia partners with Empire

RISING Filipina R&B singer/songwriter and producer Denise Julia has partnered with global independent record label Empire. Known for smooth R&B that blends 1990s and early-2000s influences with modern R&B and pop production, her sound features airy vocals, layered harmonies, and flirtatious lyrics. Her first single with Empire is “Changes.” It is out today under 2nd Floor Entertainment on all streaming platforms.

QCinema introduces QCShorts filmmakers

FIVE promising projects have received P700,000 production grants from the QCinema International Film Festival out of a record-breaking 395 submissions from Filipino filmmakers worldwide. The selected filmmakers and their projects are: Carla Pulido Ocampo (Agsangit Laeng ti Al-alia), Clister Santos (Sana’y Nandito Ka), Maki Makilan (Body Works), Rodiell Veloso (Run Shirley Run!), and Toni Cañete (Maanaa Kanimo). The 14th edition of the QCinema International Film Festival will be held on Nov. 13 to 22.

HBO greenlights Harry Potter Season 2

HBO MAX has announced that it has greenlit a second season for the upcoming original Harry Potter series, ahead of the Christmas 2026 debut of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The second season is scheduled to begin production this autumn. The series will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. Jon Brown, who is a writer on season one, has been elevated to co-showrunner for season two. The series is based on J.K. Rowling’s book series, written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod serves as executive producer and directed multiple episodes of the series.

Singaporean indie act Shye drops 2nd album

SINGAPOREAN indie-pop singer-songwriter and producer Shye has unveiled her sophomore album, The Doves Came Home. Her most expansive and personal record to date, it is rooted in 1990s dream-pop with elements of shoegaze and alt-rock. It is out now on all streaming platforms.

The Chambermaid’s Daughter launches sticker packs

ABS-CBN Studios’ first vertical drama has released official stickers that highlight memorable lines and visuals from the trending iWant series. Headlined by Alexa Ilacad and BGYO leader Gelo Rivera, the show now has favorite lines and emotions immortalized in sticker packs and bundles through a collaboration between ABS-CBN and Wimzi. The Chambermaid’s Daughter is ABS-CBN Studios’ first offering in the micro-drama format, told through short episodes designed for quick viewing. The merch is available via Shopee.

Madison Beer releases deluxe album

GRAMMY-nominated and platinum-selling artist Madison Beer has dropped the deluxe edition of her album, locket. Its release is also accompanied by a music video for her brand-new song “lovergirl.” The album includes four new tracks and the hit releases, “make you mine,” “yes baby,” “bittersweet,” and “bad enough.” It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Born to Shine series releases original songs

GMA Network’s high-rating musical drama series, Born to Shine, is sharing its original songs through the Born to Shine OST Volume 1 which is out now on all digital streaming platforms, produced by GMA Playlist. The mini album includes songs performed by some of the star-studded cast of Born to Shine: “Runaway” by girl group NIXI, “This is our Time” by girl group YUMI, two solo songs by Zephanie, a single from actress and singer Vina Morales, and “May Gusto na Ako Sa ’Yo” by Michael Sager. The Born to Shine OST album is now available on digital streaming platforms.