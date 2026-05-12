How does the Philippines compare in governance performance among its peers in the region?

The Philippines ranked 129th out of 208 countries in the 2026 Global Governance Climate Index (GCI) published by the International Labour Organization (ILO). On a scale of 0 to 1, where a higher score indicates strong organizational governance, the country scored 0.4507 and classiﬁed as “unsatisfactory,” signaling signiﬁcant institutional and regulatory weaknesses that raise investment risk. The index highlights a consistent link between governance quality and a country’s ability to attract investment. It assesses political, economic, and institutional governance based on Worldwide Governance Indicators.