SHANG BAUHINIA Residences in Cebu has entered the final stage of excavation and soil protection works, Shang Properties Realty Corp. said in an April website post.

Shang Bauhinia is a 52-storey vertical gated luxury residential development within Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu. It is slated for completion in December 2031.

The property is currently in the pre-selling phase.

A total of 1,069 units of the residential project will be divided into two types: typical and signature units. Typical units found in Shang Bauhinia Residences will offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units ranging from an estimated 35 to 104 square meters (sq.m.); while Shang Bauhinia Signature will offer two- and three-bedroom units ranging between 110 to 212 sq.m.

Although residents from both types of units will have access to the property’s 4,015-sq.m. clubhouse, only residents from the signature units can access the 1,105-sq.m. Sky Lounge.

The Clubhouse will be home to two floors of amenities, including a gym and wellness zone, library, pools, gardens, children’s playgrounds, cinema, function rooms, and a ballroom. These amenities will be found on the 7th and 8th floors of the property.

Shang Bauhinia is strategically located nearby business centers like the Cebu IT Park and the Cebu Business Park, and educational institutions like the University of San Carlos Talamban Campus and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

The developer said it partnered with P&T Group for the conceptual architecture, and with FM Architettura for interior design. The companies are also responsible for the development of other Shang Properties developments like Haraya Residences in the Bridgetowne estate, and Shang Summit in Quezon City.

Shares in Shang Properties remain unchanged at P3.21 on Monday. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales