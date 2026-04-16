Stuff to Do (04/17/26)

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Catch PPO’s last concert for the season

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is staging a grand finale for its 41st season, titled Concert VIII: Coda, on April 17, 7:20 p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. Under the baton of music director and principal conductor Grzegorz Nowak, the concert season finale will feature Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s Carnival Overture, Op. 92; French musical prodigy Camille Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Romantic era Russian composer Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet, and Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird: Suite (1919). It will also have the world premiere of PPO composer Jeffrey Ching’s Paganini and the Time Machine as well as his Fiesta Contrapuntística. Acclaimed Filipino violinist Diomedes Saraza, Jr. will be the guest soloist. PPO concert tickets are priced from P1,500 to P3,000, available at TicketWorld, with discounts for senior citizens, PWD, government and military personnel, and athletes. PPO season subscribers get an exclusive 20% discount.

Go to a concert in La Union

ON APRIL 17, Tang is bringing a new beach experience to La Union with Tang Refreshing Rave, a free event set along the shores of San Juan town and headlined by Cup of Joe. The event features live performances, free-flowing Tang mixes, and interactive activities. There will also be a special meet-and-greet with the band on April 17 at San Juan Beach Front, in front of Laud Lounge and Monaliza Surf Resort. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Visit Gateway’s Round Village

OVER at the Quantum Skyview at Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, from April 17 to 19, there will be a number of activities presented as part of the ASEAN-Korean Music Festival, celebrating cultural exchange and creativity, with a variety of brands also present throughout the event. On April 17, there will be an ASEAN Quiz Bee, followed by a Talahib and ID performance, along with a fanbase takeover. On April 18, a Baybayin workshop will be held, along with a fanbase takeover. And on April 19, a K-Beauty show will be showcased.

Take part in photography challenges

THE Canon Photomarathon 2026 is set to take place on April 18 at the BGC Amphitheater, Taguig. Organized by Canon Marketing Philippines, the event is a full-day photography experience lasting from sunrise to sundown. Creators of all levels are invited to compete across photography and video challenges, learn hands-on from some of the country’s top creators, and explore interactive on-ground experiences. All cameras and devices are welcome. There will be three photomarathon contest categories, a pet photography session, a cosplay shoot with Jay Tablante, and a bridal portrait shoot with Johnson Wee. The main stage will feature workshops on Canon V series content creation with Gab Altonaga, wildlife photography with Marie Lozano and Aaron Gekowski, Cityscape Photography with Edwin Martinez, and the EOS C50 with Ian Celis and Paolo Ruiz. To join, participants must download the Canon Delightful App and register there.

Celebrate Muji Philippines’ 9th anniversary sale

TO THANK Filipino customers for their continued support of Muji, the everyday essentials brand is holding Muji Week until April 19, offering 10% off on all items, including sale items and drinks for Muji Members. The promotion is available in all physical stores and online at mujiph.com, with the online promo code MUJIWEEK. They also welcome customers to sign up as Muji Members for free in-store or online at https://woobox.com/vhqgji, which results in exclusive in-store and online offers and a free drink upsize every last week of the month.

See art by kids with autism

THE exhibition A Kaleidoscope World: True Colors is on display at Gateway Cineplex 18, on level four of Gateway Mall 1, Quezon City. Ongoing until April 19, it was mounted as part of the World Autism Awareness campaign. Araneta City, in partnership with Vico’s Artism Gallery, put together over 30 artworks created by children with autism, to showcase to mallgoers.

Sign up your children for JolliKids Fun Camp

JOLLIBEE is offering hands-on learning this summer break with JolliKids Fun Camp. Children ages four to 12 are offered guided activities that blend play, learning, and social interaction. It will take place across select stores nationwide over three days, spanning bite-sized sessions lasting two to three hours. The camp has schedules from April 20 to June 30, with registration currently ongoing.

Check out Pop Mart’s new collection on Lazada

POP MART’s “Twinkle Twinkle Sweet Pop Gelato” has dropped on Lazada with exclusive vouchers and collector perks. Available via the POP MART Official Store on Lazada, the new collection comes with a range of exclusive vouchers, limited-edition gifts, and collector rewards. These include limited-time collectible merchandise and special set bonuses, with additional mechanics tailored to each market.