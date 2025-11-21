Timezone Philippines is set to renovate and open additional locations nationwide by year-end and in 2026, the company’s top official said on Friday.

“Before the year ends, we still have two more venues to open: one in Venice Grand Canal Mall (in Taguig City), which will be a multi-attraction venue, and another in Ayala Capital Central in Bacolod City,” Raffy Prats Jr., president and general manager of Timezone Philippines, said during the relaunch of its flagship venue in Glorietta 4 in Makati City.

“Next year, we have six more venues lined up, all in multi-attraction formats.”

Of the eight venues set to be launched, five are new locations, Mr. Prats said.

The president also noted that, with Timezone’s multi-attraction format, both new and existing locations will feature more group-friendly attractions. The relaunched space in Glorietta 4, the company’s first branch in Metro Manila which was first opened in 1998, incorporates this format.

The nearly 1,400-square-meter space—expanded from 900 square meters—now houses more than 120 games and attractions, including social bowling, billiards, and larger karaoke rooms that can accommodate up to 12 people.

Patrons can also explore virtual reality games such as VR Hologate and VR Star Ride.

Mr. Prats said the renovation came after the COVID-19 pandemic and to coincide with the ongoing renovation of the mall itself.

“We felt that we needed to bring something special to our guests and give them a new experience,” he said.

The integration is also a strategic move to attract a wider audience.

Meanwhile, Caroline Leong, group chief customer officer of Timezone Group, said the Philippines is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets. Timezone, originally from Australia, operates in at least seven countries, with its leading operations in the Asia-Pacific region, according to its website.

“In the Philippines, something I’ve noticed is that people just love to play together. They like to go with their multi-generational family,” Ms. Leong said during the launch event.

Since its opening in 1998 in Cebu, Timezone Philippines has expanded to 51 full-size venues and over 50 smaller locations nationwide, it said.

In 2026, the company aims for double-digit revenue growth following the recalibration and consolidation it undertook this year, Mr. Prats said.