THE ASEAN Foundation, in partnership with TikTok Shop, has launched a regional program to empower Southeast Asia’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digital commerce.

In a statement, TikTok Director of Southeast Asia Public Policy Chanida Klyphun said the ASEAN SOAR (Support Our Artisans and Retailers) Together program would train 50 MSMEs across Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member-countries, with special consideration for women, youth and minority-led businesses.

“The program will equip MSMEs with the necessary skills to succeed on TikTok Shop, including in live selling, shop management and promotional strategies,” she said.

MSMEs will also be equipped with entrepreneurial and digital literacy skills, paving the way for new opportunities for economic advancement in the region, she added.

In a separate statement, the ASEAN Foundation said the program seeks to address key challenges faced by MSMEs, which make up more than 99% of businesses in the region.

These challenges include limited access to digital tools, low market visibility and the absence of structured business strategies.

“By combining hands-on training and networking opportunities, the program equips ASEAN MSMEs with the tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world and helping them strengthen their market positioning to achieve sustainable growth,” it said.

Businesses registered and operating in any ASEAN member-country can register for the ASEAN SOAR Together program until April 30 through https://tinyurl.com/mt77f4vw.

“Philippine MSMEs are encouraged to apply to benefit from the tailored support in digital business that will enable them to thrive and stand out in the global economy,” Ms. Klyphun said.

Eighty MSMEs will be shortlisted for further evaluation, from which the final 50 will be selected to participate in the program.

Selected MSMEs will undergo an intensive virtual training program conducted entirely in English, featuring sessions led by TikTok Shop experts and external specialists on tailored business skills.

Around October or November, top-performing MSMEs may showcase their businesses at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit or other regional platforms, providing them with further exposure. — Edg Adrian A. Eva