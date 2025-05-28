INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT), technology, and software companies dominated the list of the Top 50 Employers in the Philippines for 2025, according to Kalibrr, a job-hunting platform.

Kalibrr Marketing Supervisor Zarah P. Lim told BusinessWorld that the IT, tech, and software industries secured spots on the list were Accenture, Likha-iT, Inc., SafetyCulture Philippines, Inc., SlideGenius APAC, Inc., Sprout Solutions, ThinkBit, Ylopo LLC, 2x (Straightarrow Corporation), Eskwelabs (EdTech), Bukas, and Maya Philippines, Inc.

Ms. Lim said Kalibrr compiled the list by surveying jobseekers and human resource professionals on the platform.

The platform now has over 8 million registered users in the Philippines.

“We asked respondents to rate all the companies they have worked for, both past and present, as well as companies they know through industry experience, friends, or family,” Ms. Lim said.

“Each company was rated based on five key factors — how happy employees are, whether they feel valued, if there are opportunities for learning and growth, how proud they are of their company and team, and whether they would recommend the company to others.”

She added that all these factors were given equal weight, along with data from third-party sources.

Banking and financial services companies that made the list were COL Financial Philippines, Metrobank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., UnionBank, and PwC AC Manila.

Marketing, media, and advertising industries on the list were Netflix, Ogilvy, Gigil, Financial Times, Kadence International, and Get Hooked.

Fast-moving consumer goods and retail companies on the list were Ginebra San Miguel, Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Monde Nissin, L’Oréal, 3M, Adidas, IKEA, Levi’s, Love, Bonito, and Remedy.

“The Kalibrr Top 50 is our way of saying these are the employers doing it right. These are the companies that care. And these are the opportunities that can change lives,” Ms. Lim said.

“It is meant to be a trusted guide. With so many companies out there, it can be hard to know which ones truly care about their people.” — Edg Adrian A. Eva