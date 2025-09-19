The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension of 16 personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office.

In a statement on Friday, Acting Ombudsman Dante F. Vargas said the suspension orders were issued after the DPWH filed criminal complaints against several personnel.

The suspension order was also based on additional fraud audit reports by Commission on Audit Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba on allegedly anomalous flood control projects worth P389.6 million located in Plaridel, Pandi, and Bocaue, Bulacan.

“The flood control projects in question are being tagged as ghost or graft-ridden projects, either through lack of necessary supporting documents, non-existence of any civil works, discrepancy in pinpointed location and even flawed approved bid plans,” the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman did not name the DPWH personnel.

“The suspension order was issued to prevent the personnel concerned from exerting influence over the ongoing investigation, as well as to safeguard public records and ensure that accountability measures can proceed without obstruction,” the Ombudsman said.

The suspension order took effect on Sept. 18. — Edg Adrian A. Eva