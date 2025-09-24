Arts & Culture (09/24/25)

1 of 8

Benefit concert for Pablo Tariman

FOR the benefit of veteran performing arts and classical music journalist Pablo Tariman, who is battling multiple health complications, longtime friends are putting up a concert. Internationally renowned tenor Arthur Espiritu is one of many musicians headlining the fundraising show Let the Wind Blow: A Bouquet for Pablo, set for Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., at the Mirror Theatre Studio, SJG Center, Poblacion, Makati City. Other musicians performing are sopranos Stefanie Quintin Avila and Angeli Benipayo, theater actress Jay Valencia Glorioso, baritone Ruzzel Clemeno, guitarist Aaron Aguila, cellist Renato Lucas, pianists Gabriel Allan Ferros Paguirigan and GJ Frias, clarinetist Herald Sison, and violinists Ghio Karylle Esteban and Cedie Nuñez. Tickets are available via 0920-954-0053 or 0918-347-3027, or the e-mail josephuy@yahoo.com.

Inter Alia, The Importance of Being Earnest on screen

THE NEXT presentations of Cultural Center of the Philippines’ National Theatre will be Inter Alia and The Importance of Being Earnest, both shows that explore the complexity and fragility of one’s identity amidst established social and personal norms. Shot live at the theaters they were performed at in London, Inter Alia will be screening at Glorietta 4 while The Importance of Being Earnest will be shown at Ayala Malls Vertis North and Ayala Malls Central Bloc Cebu. Screenings will be on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Regular ticket prices are P300 in Makati and Cebu, and P350 in Vertis North, with special ticket price for students at P150 upon presentation of a valid ID. Visit the cinema ticket booths or book online via SureSeats.

Dear Evan Hansen has sign language show

GMG PRODUCTIONS has announced that a sign language-interpreted performance of the award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will be mounted during its Manila run. In collaboration with the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) Deaf consultants and interpreters of the College of Saint Benilde, the upcoming Oct. 2 show of Dear Evan Hansen will be accessible to the Deaf community. The musical will be interpreted in FSL live by Benilde’s FSL interpreters. The musical runs until Oct. 5 at The Theatre at Solaire, with tickets exclusively available via TicketWorld.

UP Symphony Orchestra presents Tunog at Kulay

THE UP Symphony Orchestra will be joined by harpist Madeline Jane Banta in the concert titled Tunog at Kulay. The repertoire features pieces by Mussorgsky, Ravel, Debussy, Shostakovich, and De Leon. The show is in support of the PGH Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Clinic. The evening also features the participation of a Fine Arts 10 (Visual Perception) class of Mitzi Aguilar-Reyes and UP Fine Arts Gallery (Parola) curator Lisa Ito-Tapang. It is set for Oct. 3, 6 p.m., at the UP Theater, Diliman, Quezon City. Tickets cost P750, with registration via http://tinyurl.com/upsottkreg.

Anik-anik, burloloy culture explored in art exhibit

YOUNG mixed-media artist Chleia Zyrille Samson, also known as ZYRIBUBUT, is tackling the maximalist culture of anik-anik, abubut, and burloloy in the Philippines in their exhibition ANAK NG ABUBUT!. The researcher-artist also explores how the oversaturated representation of online personas on social media subjects the culture merely to an “aesthetic.” The exhibit is free and open to the public at the 9th Floor Landing of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus. It runs until Oct. 4.

Ballet Manila restages Florante at Laura

BALLET MANILA will again stage their dance interpretation of Francisco Balagtas’ Florante at Laura at the Aliw Theater, with performances on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 4 and 5 at 5 p.m. Live music will be performed by the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth under the baton of Toma Cayabyab, interpreting the original score composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. Tickets are now on TicketWorld.

Metrobank presents the 2025 MADE exhibit

THE Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) is inviting the public to the 2025 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) Exhibition titled Vast Horizons, which is ongoing until Oct. 18 at the 2F North and South Galleries of The M in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Free and open to all, the month-long exhibition features the awardees, semi-finalists, and national finalists of this year’s MADE competition. Now on its 41st year, this edition marked the return of the Mixed Media category since it was last seen in the 1980s. The 2025 Grand Awardees are Rober Mark A. Liwanag for Sculpture with Sariling Tahanan, (…And We Are Home); Jao Eugene S. Pelaez for the Mixed Media category with Tulad ng Isang Halaman na Minsan Nanirahan (Like a Plant That Once Lived); and Jack Enriquez De Castro for the Painting (Oil/Acrylic on Canvas) category with Finding the Light Within.

Noel Comia, Jr., Tomas Rodriguez cast in Bagets

TWO ACTORS have been cast in the lead role of Gilbert in the upcoming production of Bagets the Musical. Noel Comia, Jr. and Tomas Rodriguez will both be playing the geeky member barkada who was originally portrayed by Herbert Bautista in the iconic 1980s film about high school life. Mr. Comia has a musical theater background while this will be the first theater outing for Mr. Rodriguez, a member of the P-pop boy group ALAMAT. The musical is a joint effort of VIVA Communications, Inc., The Philippine STAR and NEXT by the Philstar Media Group, and Newport World Resorts. Bagets The Musical is scheduled to run from Jan. 23 to March 2026 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Silverlens now represents Geraldine Javier

SILVERLENS GALLERY has announced that it is now representing Geraldine Javier, a leading figure in Philippine contemporary art with a body of work spanning three decades. Recognized for her expansive art practice, from paintings to textile installations, Ms. Javier works closely with her local community — a workshop of weavers and organic gardeners — in the countryside of Cuenca, Batangas.