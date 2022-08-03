Arts & Culture (08/03/22)

1 of 12

Gold, textiles, ceramics on view at Ayala Museum

AFTER its soft opening in December 2021, Ayala Museum is now fully operational with the opening of the 4th floor, which houses the museum’s revamped permanent exhibitions on Philippine pre-colonial gold, indigenous textiles, and Southeast Asian trade ware ceramics from the museum’s collection. The three exhibitions jointly tell the story of the Crossroads of Civilizations — how the country’s identity, imagery, and ingenuity were shaped by a millennium of interactions within the flourishing networks of exchange within Asia and beyond. Additionally, Visible Storage has been added to the 4th floor where guests can view a portion of the archaeological, ethnographic, fine arts, and historical objects in Ayala Museum’s collection. The new exhibit, “Skeins of Knowledge, Threads of Wisdom,” features indigenous textile arts in the Philippines. “Ceramics and Cultural Currency: Exchanges of Pottery and Prestige,” which showcases a collection of Chinese and Southeast Asian trade ceramics found in the Philippine archipelago. Originally opened in 2008, the “Gold of Ancestors” exhibit has been refreshed for a new generation. Also on view at the museum are “Intertwined: Transpacific, Transcultural Philippines, Landscape into Painting: Fernando Zobel Serie Blanca,” Dioramas of Philippine History, and the Filipinas Heritage Library’s exhibit, “Liberation: War & Hope”. Prebooked admissions, timed entries, and limited capacity on admissions will still be practiced at Ayala Museum. Tickets and visitor guidelines are available through www.ayalamuseum.org.

Duo exhibit at ArtistSpace

THE DUO exhibition of Nida Cranbourne and Joy Rojas titled, “Nature Nurture,” runs until Aug. 16 at ArtistSpace , Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City. Ms. Cranbourne shows her expertise in flowers while Ms. Rojas focuses on abstract art, this time portraying nature. The theme tackles climate change, flora, fauna, and landscapes, expressed in two distinct art styles but converging as one. The gallery opens daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

‘Identity’ at Galleria’s ARTablado

THE GROUP exhibit “Identity” is on view until Aug. 15 at the Robinsons Land ARTablado at Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria. The featured artists who focus their works on themselves in this exhibit are: Ethel Dimacuha, Anne Margaret Villanueva, Camille Dela Rosa, Erbil Escano, Jr., Giovanni Dela Rosa, Khristina Manansala, Lito Milan, Malaya Ligaya, Norman Cristobal, Al Vargas, Rey Asturias, Roy Espinosa, Vanessa Joy Panaga, Viel Samaniego, and Wilson Galano. ARTablado, is Robinsons Land’s stage for showcasing Filipino ingenuity and creativity.

Antipolo’s Artablado presents Sining Tanay show

IN TIMES of uncertainty, it is up to artists to create something that will wake peoples’ senses and ask what can be done better to help society progress. Sining Tanay, a group of artists from the town in Rizal, understands this and their group exhibition at Robinsons Place Antipolo is proof of this. Titled “Pamukaw,” Sining Tanay’s artists showcase some of their best works as a call to people to be excited by art and find something to be hopeful. On view are works by Jun Tiongco, William Alcantara, Mhar Baes, Addie SyCip Cukingan, Winslomer delos Santos, Roger Fulgado, Roland delos Santos, and Belo Pasa. Pamukaw is on view until Aug. 15 at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing of Robinsons Place Antipolo.

HKTB promotes Southeast Asian artists

THE HONG KONG Tourism Board (HKTB) brought together 18 artists across Southeast Asia (SEA) to create art pieces inspired by perennial icons of Hong Kong. This initiative, titled “Arts in HK with SEA artists,” is an extension of the year-long Arts in Hong Kong program. “Arts in HK with SEA artists” campaign features artistic talents from the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The collection of artwork spans across a spectrum of genres, from painting to digital illustration, pottery, embroidery, sand art, and more. One of the artists is Ciara Gan, a painter and content creator from the Philippines. She is best known for designing and hand-painting her high school prom dress, the video of which garnered over 8.5 million views online. “The inspiration for my painting came from the game of mahjong as it has deep ties to Hong Kong’s culture. After attending the Arts in Hong Kong virtual event organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, I was fascinated by Biu Kee Mahjong and Mr. Cheung’s hand-carved tiles. The art of hand carving mahjong tiles is so unique, I wanted to create a piece that represents both the memories that come with playing and how mahjong brings families and even strangers together,” Ms. Gan said in a statement. The complete collection of Hong Kong-inspired art from the 18 Southeast Asian artists will be available to view online at Arts in HK with SEA Artists | Hong Kong Tourism Board (discoverhongkong.com).

NCCA produces documentary on PHL languages

THE NATIONAL Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in partnership with the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, features the main languages of the Philippines in a cultural documentary series titled Usapang Wika. It’s 10 episodes featuring the main languages of the Philippines — Ilocano, Cebuano, Hiligaynon & Kinaray-a, Waray, Pangasinan, Capampangan, Tagalog, Bicolano, and Mernaw. Each episode shall focus on the history, literary works, tradition, and the evolution of each language. Usapang Wika will air every Saturday starting Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. on ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC).

Cinemalaya calls for entries

THE CINEMALAYA Independent Film Festival is now accepting submissions for the Full-Length Film category of the 2024 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and Competition. Submit entries at bit.ly/Cinemalaya2024Full-LengthCallforEntries. For mechanics, visit bit.ly/2024CinemalayaFullLengthMechanics. The deadline is Sept. 16, before 6 p.m.

Ricky Lee joins online film, theater fest

NEWLY conferred National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee is one of the Board of Directors for the Shout Out Festival, to held on Sept. 19 to 25. Shout Out: Maghayag at Lumikha is an online film and theater mentoring festival of hybrid shorts, organized and hosted by the online multi-arts platform Pelikulove, with the support of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The writers of the featured film and theater shorts are given assistance, from writing to production and evaluation. The festival activities include virtual discussions, talkbacks, and Q&A with the artists and mentors. There will also be an exhibit of other enrollees and partner groups’ short films and recorded plays. Lee joins six other Festival Directors namely: playwright Rody Vera, film and TV director Jeffrey Jeturian, Prof. Cristina Martinez-Juan of the University of London, theater artists and educators Issa Manalo Lopez and Raffy Tejada, and filmmaker Ellen Ongkeko Marfil. Admission to the festival is free. For more information and updates, visit the Pelikulove website or follow the Pelikulove official Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/PelikuLOVE).