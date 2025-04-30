Arts & Culture (04/30/25)

1 of 5

Federico Aguilar Alcuaz exhibit at Fundacion Sansó

FUNDACION SANSÓ is currently holding the exhibit Federico Aguilar Alcuaz: Larger than Life, honoring the life and works of the National Artist for Visual Arts who is best known for his gestural paintings in acrylic and oil, as well as sketches in ink, watercolor, and pencil. The exhibit is part of the museum’s Continuation of Artists’ Estate program. Those who come to see the show can also see Sansó Abstracts: Through Light and Layer in the lower gallery. The non-figurative works are meant to subtly complement Mr. Alcuaz’s dynamic, high-contrast abstractions. Both exhibits are on view until May 10 at Fundacion Sansó, 32 V. Cruz St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, San Juan.

Ayala Museum opens interactive Amorsolo show

THE Ayala Museum has opened Amorsolo Chroma, an interactive show that reintroduces Fernando Amorsolo, the country’s first National Artist, to a new generation through a contemporary experiential lens. Alongside Amorsolo’s iconic pastoral scenes and plein air landscapes, guests can try paint-by-color walls to color vision deficiency digital stations, and a Light Room exploring how color works in both art and technology. The exhibit is ongoing until Sept. 7, Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Book a visit online via ayalamuseum.org/visit. Walk-ins are welcome.

Bart Guingona presents Via Dolorosa

BART GUINGONA stars in the one-man show Via Dolorosa by David Hare. In 1997, the British playwright made a journey of discovery to Israel and Palestine, where he came to understand the roots of the conflict. Mr. Guingona takes the audience on the writer’s journey, treating him as a character, and presenting viewpoints on both sides of the story. Tickets cost P1,200. There are performances on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11. For more information and tickets, go to http://for.jotform.com/251101706857050.

The Met: LIVE in HD screens Verdi’s Aida

THIS May, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) 10th iteration of “The Met: LIVE in HD” will explore the grandeur of Egypt through Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida. The screening of Tony-winner Michael Mayer’s interpretation of the opera will take place on May 6, 5:30 p.m., at Glorietta 4’s Cinema 1 in Makati City. The opera is set during a war between Ethiopia and Egypt, where a romance unfolds amid animated projections of faded scenery and historic monuments. Grammy-winner Angel Blue plays Aida while tenor Piotr Beczała is the valiant Radamès. Judit Kutasi embodies Aida’s rival, Princess Amneris. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, 2025 Grammy-nominee for Best Opera Recording, takes the podium for Mayer’s staging of the gilded tombs of Egypt. Tickets to the screening are priced at P350. Students, seniors, and young professionals can avail themselves of a discounted price of P100 by presenting a valid ID. Tickets are available via Sureseats.

PHL unveils plans for Frankfurt book fair

THE Guest of Honour at the Frankfurter Buchmesse (FBM) 2025, the Philippines has announced its key initiatives, major programs, and activities for the event. One of these is the launch of German editions of Philippine books. The initial lineup of authors who are set to participate at FBM 2025 has also been announced. Karina Bolasco, who heads the literary program, selected the books. Twenty-seven books have been translated into German while many are set for release in 2025. The initial lineup of authors for the program at the Pavilion and National Stand at FBM will include National Artists: Virgilio S. Almario, Resil B. Mojares, Kidlat Tahimik, and Ricky Lee. Notable writers to be showcased are Jose Dalisay, Maria Ressa, and Patricia Evangelista, poets and novelists Luna Sicat Cleto, Luisa Igloria, Marjorie Evasco, and Merlie Alunan, children’s book writer Luis Gatmaitan, and leading graphic novelists Budjette Tan, Manix Abrera, and Mervin Malonzo.

CCP to revive Intramuros Evenings

TO promote the Filipino national identity, culture, and heritage, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Intramuros Administration (IA) are collaborating to bring back Intramuros Evenings. In the late 1990s, Intramuros regularly presented cultural performances and curated the Intramuros Evenings, featuring some of the best Philippine artists and performing groups. The program will be brought back and will showcase CCP resident companies like the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, Ballet Philippines, and Tanghalang Pilipino.