Stuff to Do (08/15/25)

Get a taste of Asia at Shangri-La Plaza

THIS MONTH, Shangri-La Plaza is taking mall visitors on a flavor trip around the region with The Marketplace Asian Fair. A celebration of food, cultures, and colors, it is ongoing until Aug. 17 at the Grand Atrium. Shoppers will find well-loved Asian brands and new products with deals and exclusive discounts. There is also a lineup of activities ranging from a live Taiko drum and Filipino cultural performance to informative demos such as a matcha ceremony and sushi rolling. Visitors get a chance to Snap & Shop while at the fair with life-size 3D art displays featuring photo spots across Asia. Meanwhile, Sorsogon will be the focus with “GoConut” at the Grand Atrium from Aug. 28 to 31. The trade fair will highlight the province’s vibrant coconut industry and its array of sustainable and innovative products. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Party with viral OPM artists in benefit concert

A NEW WAVE of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists will be coming together for a one-night only concert for a cause. For the first time, Cup of Joe, Amiel Sol, Earl Agustin, and Maris Racal will unite on stage in YUGTO: Buhay at Pag-Ibig, slated for Aug. 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets are now available at the Helixpay website, http://yugto.helixpay.ph, priced from P2,000 to P7,000.

View a critique of Martial Law through dance

THE DANCE production Alimuom sa Takip-Silim, based on research-driven choreography, will highlight the social injustices of the Martial Law era. The four-act drama will be staged beginning Aug. 15. It is presented by Unfolding Productions, a group of young artists from the dance program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The public can see the production on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. and Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. It will be staged at the 5th Floor Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Attend a performance of A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino

ARETÉ ATENEO is producing a Filipino translation of Nick Joaquin’s classic A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino, entitled Quomodo Desolata Es? The translation was written by Jerry Respeto and Guelan Varela-Luarca who is also the director. The play is set in Intramuros just before World War II and follows two sisters as they see the world change around them. It stars Gan Pangilinan, Delphine Buencamino, Omar Uddin, Vino Mabalat, and John Sanchez. There will be performances until Aug.17 at the Hyundai Hall, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. Tickets range in price from P999 to P1,499 and are available via Helixpay.

Visit Lucky Chinatown’s Eastwave Asian Fest

THE Eastwave Asian Festival 2025 is ongoing at Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila, until Aug. 17. This is a showcase of local entrepreneurs that sell regional crafts, snacks, and specialty goods. Meanwhile, ongoing until Aug. 30, the Asia Fandom Fest will assemble K-pop fans selling photocards and other merchandise dedicated to Asian stars, all in one marketplace. On Aug. 30, P-pop artists and rising local acts will have a meet-and-greet experience called “StanZone,” with the lineup set to be announced soon. Finally, on Aug. 31, the Asia Pulse Festival concludes the month-long celebration with a high-energy dance cover showdown featuring some of the best Asian pop dance crews in the city.

Go to the circus at Side Show: The Musical

ONGOING until Aug. 17 at Circuit Makati’s Power Mac Center Spotlight is the Sandbox Collective’s production of Side Show: The Musical, which revolves around the life of conjoined twins and their fellow “freaks” who live in a carnival in 1930s America. The cast features Jon Santos, Tanya Manalang, Molly Langley, and Marvin Ong. Tickets are available through Ticket2me.

Learn about World War II with Ambeth Ocampo

THE Filipinas Heritage Library, in partnership with Purefoods Deli, presents “Cultural Casualties of World War II,” a lecture by historian and scholar Dr. Ambeth R. Ocampo. The 1945 Battle for Manila left deep scars not only on its people but also on the city’s cultural fabric. Historic sites and structures were reduced to rubble. Irreplaceable works of art, rare books, manuscripts, and invaluable records of the past were lost forever. In this lecture, Mr. Ocampo explores the cultural cost of war, examining both tangible and intangible losses. These include those captured in the poignant postwar paintings of National Artist Fernando Amorsolo. The lecture will be held on Aug. 16, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Ayala Museum, Makati Ave., Makati. This is one of The Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures 2025. Tickets range in price from P150 for students to P300 for regular tickets. They come with free one-day access to the Filipinas Heritage Library valid until Sept. 16.

Learn chess and Scrabble

THE Chess and Scrabble Club will be offering free tutorials in Quezon City this weekend. Taking place at the upper ground floor of Farmers Plaza in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City on Aug. 16 and 17, those interested in learning or in improving their skills in either chess or Scrabble can come and join in. Open to all levels, the sessions aim to provide a fun and supportive space to explore both games.

Watch the classic film A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino

THE CLASSIC Filipino film A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino, written by National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin and directed by National Artist for Theater and Film Lamberto Avellana, will be screened at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on Aug. 17, at 9:30 a.m. It is presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Tickets are available via https://www.ticketmelon.com/met/mhnsf-a-portrait-of-the-artist-as-filipino-1965/.

Listen to Plume’s new single

ALTG Records has announced the release of “Panaginip,” the latest single from rising singer-songwriter Plume. The track, which pairs a groove with heartfelt storytelling, is now streaming on all major platforms. It is written and composed by Plume and brought to life through the arrangement of David Generato.

Grab a copy of Rio Alma’s new poetry book

THE latest book of poetry by National Artist Virgilio Almario (aka Rio Alma) will be out early next week. Titled Kanta kay Josefina, translated into English by poet Michael de Lara Co, with illustrations by Celeste Lecaroz, it will be launched at the Pista ng Sining sa Ferndale at Ferndale Homes, Quezon City, on Aug. 19. Other poetry books will be found there as well, as part of Quezon City Day and Araw ng Wika. Pista ng Sining will also feature the opening of an exhibit of artworks by resident-artists and the inauguration of Silid Aklatan, a library of literary collections for the youth. It takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ferndale Homes Clubhouse and will be open to the public.

Rock out with Chito Miranda at Hard Rock Cafe

ICONIC OPM frontman Chito Miranda is set to perform on Aug. 20 at Hard Rock Cafe Manila at Conrad S’Maison, Mall of Asia, Pasay City. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and will include Parokya ni Edgar songs, with an acoustic set. Tickets are available for P2,500. For reservations, call (02) 8990-9809.

Get a new Filipino cookbook

THE book launch for Ang Kuwento ni Putli Mandi is set to take place at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 2, Cubao, Quezon City on Aug. 20. Known for championing regional flavors and heritage cooking, chef Miguel Cabel Moreno wrote the book to shed light on the powerful narrative of cuisine rooted in Filipino culture. It is part of his advocacy for cultural preservation through both food and literature.

Check out Gloc-9, Abaddon’s new rap collaboration

AWARD-WINNING artist and rap phenom Gloc-9 has just dropped his latest single, “BLGBGN,” featuring fellow rapper Abaddon. This new track continues Gloc-9’s monthly releases throughout the year. This latest one is an empowering song that encourages listeners to embrace life to the fullest.