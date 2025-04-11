Stuff to Do (04/11/25)

1 of 4

Watch a horror film at Ayala Malls

AYALA MALLS Cinemas will host the exclusive theatrical release of the horror film The Demon Disorder. It is the directorial debut of special effects master Steven Boyle. The Australian horror movie follows three brothers who are reunited after the youngest is possessed by their deceased father. Originally premiered on the horror movie platform Shudder, it is now showing only at Ayala Malls.

Listen to Dylan Menor’s debut single

BRANCHING out from his career as an actor is Dylan Menor, who has just released his debut single, “Maghapon,” under Universal Records. Written by Alvin Serito of the band SunKissed Lola, the track is a serenade that starts calm and slow as it tells the story of someone drawn to another’s presence. Mr. Menor, managed by Stages Talents, has previously teased the song on fan meets and TV shows. “Maghapon” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Watch action thriller G20 on Prime Video

ACADEMY Award-winning actress Viola Davis is the lead in a brand-new action thriller, where she plays US President Danielle Sutton who becomes the world’s last line of defense in an international crisis. G20, now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, centers on the former military veteran as she is thrust into a deadly siege by terrorists during a global summit in Cape Town. Directed by Patricia Riggen, the thriller is out now on Prime Video.

Listen to XG’s reworked single

HIP-HOP/R&B girl group XG has announced the release of their reworked single “IN THE RAIN” from their second mini album AWE. It is accompanied by a music video featuring the members dressed in sleek suits. The alternate take of the R&B-inspired track — which fuses the delicate sound of falling rain with gentle guitar melodies — injects electronic dance music elements. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.