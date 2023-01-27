Stuff to do (01/27/23)

1 of 2

Organics Fair at Trinoma

AN ORGANICS Fair and Launch of the “3R (Refill, Reuse, Repair)” exhibit is ongoing on Feb. 27 at Ayala Malls TriNoma. The fair will showcase ways to address and transform the country’s organic waste, which accounts for nearly 60% of household waste. Proper organics management significantly cuts down the amount of waste, preserves precious resources, and mitigates the impact of climate change. The Fair will exhibit various techniques, technologies, and best practices in organics management, with demo segments allowing active participation and interaction with the audience/mall goers. These include a demo of Biogas Composting by GAIA India on Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m. Mother Earth Foundation will also launch its new 3R (Refill, Reuse, and Repair) Program: Circularity in Community which seeks to maximize the use and value of a resource in a responsible and ecological manner. The “3R” Exhibit will feature different ways of going zero waste and becoming plastic-free. The Exhibit will include a bazaar with merchant booths of small to medium-sized enterprises that market eco-friendly products, and a photo exhibit that displays the plastic pollution problem in the Philippines and the solutions to combat it. Mother Earth Foundation’s Organics Fair, is done in partnership with the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources -Environmental Management Bureau National Capital Region, the Climate Change Commission, and the TriNoma-Ayala Malls.

Korean center presents fairytale-themed exhibit

THE EXHIBIT “Once Upon A Time… Hanbok Fairytale of Wooh Nayoung,” a reimagined world of fairytales with Korean twist, runs until Feb. 28 at the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines. Artist Wooh Nayoung’s experience in majoring in Korean painting and working in a game company led to creating her own style combining Western and Eastern characteristics. She is currently promoting the beauty of the traditional Korean dress, the hanbok, to the world through her work and collaborations with Hollywood and Disney. The exhibit is meant to make the visitor feel like they had stepped into a giant fairytale book. Princess characters like Cinderella and Rapunzel are dressed in hanbok and their animal friends are as well. In the children section of KCC’s library, a coloring station has been set up for visitors to reimagine their own fairytales. Visitors who show themselves enjoying the exhibition in their social media can present their posts at the KCC reception area to get a set of postcards. The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines is located at 59 Bayani Rd., Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. It is open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Guests are advised to bring their vaccination card to present upon entry. A maximum of 60 people is allowed inside the building at a time for health and safety regulations.

Year of the Rabbit exhibit, bazaar run to month’s end

AS PART of its Chinese New Year celebration, Quezon City’s Araneta City has a special Chinese zodiac forecast exhibit to guide visitors through the rest of the year. The exhibit is on view at the activity areas of the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza until Jan. 31. Meanwhile, shoppers can find interesting luck-attracting items at the Year of Rabbit bazaar which is being held at the Gateway Mall Activity Area from Jan. 23 to 31.