Entertainment News (06/24/25)

Song of the Fireflies comes home to the Philippines

THE musical film Song of the Fireflies, which was awarded Best Film at the 2nd Manila International Film Festival in California, USA, is coming to Philippine cinemas on June 25. Produced by Culturtain Musicat Productions, the film tells the story of the internationally renowned Loboc Children’s Choir. Singer-actress Morrissette was also awarded Best Actress for playing humble teacher and choir master Alma Taldo, while Rachel Alejandro won Best Supporting Actress for the role of Equit Butalid, an influential patron of the choir.

Ed Sheeran releases song for F1: The Movie

ATLANTIC RECORDS is dropping F1 The Album, which accompanies Apple Original Films’ action-packed F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. One of the songs on the album is “Drive” by Ed Sheeran. Both the movie and album will be released on June 27. “Drive” was produced by Blake Slatkin and John Mayer. In it, Mr. Sheeran is backed by Mr. Mayer on guitar, Dave Grohl on drums, Pino Paladino on bass, and Rami Jaffee on keyboards.

Araneta City hosts ‘Love Laban sa Araneta’

ARANETA CITY will hold its Pride Month celebration, “Love Laban,” on June 28 at Gateway Mall 1 in partnership with Pride PH, as part of the larger Quezon City Pride celebration. Running simultaneously with the “Love Laban” program at the University of the Philippines Diliman, “Love Laban sa Araneta” aims to be a massive gathering for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in the metro. The full-day affair features the Love Laban Pride Village, a festive mix of booths, interactive games, raffles, and drag performances. The afternoon program will spotlight acts like Pinoy drag superstar Maxie Anderson, The Addlib dance company, and a lineup of guest drag queens.

Elio now in Ayala Malls’ 4DX cinemas

AN out-of-this-world family movie experience is now showing at Ayala Malls Cinemas: Disney-Pixar’s Elio. The animated movie features the voices of Academy Award winner Zoe Saldaña, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Yonas Kibreab as Elio. Aside from regular cinemas, it is available in 4DX cinemas, which include motion seats and other immersive effects. The film follows Elio on his journey of meeting aliens, discovering new planets, and developing his own identity. There are 4DX cinemas in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City, and UP Town Center, Quezon City.

M3GAN 2.0 out in Philippine cinemas this week

THE creepy robot doll M3GAN is back, but she’s not alone. The murder doll will finally meet her match in Amelia, the ultimate killer spy developed using M3Gan’s AI technology. A sequel to the hit horror movie M3GAN, the film M3GAN 2.0 sees doll fight doll. It is helmed by director Gerard Johnstone. It premieres on June 25.

Lantin, Tarroquin win Catwalk Philippines 2025

THE male and female victors of this year’s Catwalk Philippines 2025 are Earl Christian Lantin and Sherlyn Tarroquin. The modelling competition recently crowned the two winners at Sky Dome in Quezon City. They triumphed after acing the swimwear and resort wear, luxe wear by MICHAELA, haute couture, and posing categories. Catwalk Philippines is a modeling search produced and organized by First Sun Production, with MICHAELA as the main presenter, in partnership with the Designers Circle Philippines.

The Kid LAROI releases new single

GRAMMY-NOMINATED, multi-platinum star The Kid LAROI has dropped his new single, “HOW DOES IT FEEL,” via Columbia Records. The track features a special appearance from Thundercat, who plays the song’s hypnotic bassline. The music video stars Talia Rider alongside The Kid LAROI himself, directed by CALMATIC. It showcases their smooth dance moves, filmed at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. “HOW DOES IT FEEL” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

JADE returns with new single

MUSIC star JADE is back with her new single, “Plastic Box.” Written by JADE with GRADES and Lauren Aquilina and co-produced by Oscar Görres, the track is an electro synth-pop song about jealousy and irrational emotion. It is the first from her upcoming debut solo album THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!, to be released on Sept. 12. Other collaborators JADE worked with on the album are Mike Sabath, Lostboy, Cirkut, RAYE, and Pablo Bowman.