Entertainment News (09/10/24)

FEU Drum and Bugle concert set for September

AFTER YEARS of performing primarily in outdoor settings, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Drum and Bugle Corps will be making a return to the historic Auditorium of FEU Manila in their upcoming concert entitled From the Field to the Concert Hall on Sept. 28, 6 p.m. The concert will showcase their talents in playing brass and percussion instruments together with the artistic color guard dance drills in a classical and modern repertoire, led by their artistic director Kevin Castelo. Tickets are priced at P100 for the FEU Community, P200 for guests, and P300 for VIP seating.

Paolo Sandejas releases alt-pop single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas has dropped his new single “all the time,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Stepping up his craft with a more subdued but sophisticated sonic direction, Mr. Sandejas’ guitar-pop track tackles adolescent love and drama. “I was in a writing flow the day I penned the track and let it pretty much write itself,” he said in a statement. Written and produced by Mr. Sandejas with constant collaborator Xergio Ramos, “all the time” will be just one track in a full-length debut album to be released this year. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Puregold CinePanalo’s 8 full-length film entries

THE eight finalists of the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2025 have been revealed. Each earned a P3-million production grant. They are: Co-love by Jill Singson Urdaneta; Fleeting by Catsi Catalan; Food Delivery by Baby Ruth Villarama; Journeyman by Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat; Olsen’s Day by JP Habac; Perlas sa Silangan by TM Malones; Sepak Takraw by Mes De Guzman; and Tagsibol by Tara Illenberger. The festival’s second edition is set for March next year.

Chinese global superstar Xin Liu releases new EP

AWARD-WINNING Chinese pop sensation and fashion icon Xin Liu has dropped a new EP, O, Vol. 1, on all digital streaming platforms. It features five tracks, including previously released singles “Reality” and “Walls,” which she premiered live at Coachella during the 88RISING FUTURES showcase in April. The EP blends genres like electro-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and pop ballads. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

K Brosas, Freddie Webb star in new TV5 series

ON SEPT. 30, the prequel to the hit show Niña and Niño, titled Ang Himala ni Niño, will premiere on TV5. The story of siblings Niña and Niño will take viewers back to Niño’s past as he recalls his first encounters with miracles in the quaint rural town of Bukang Liwayway. The cast includes Zion Cruz portraying the young Niño, while veteran actors Freddie Webb and K Brosas will be starring as Lolo Mars and Ate Gege, respectively. Ang Himala ni Niño is set to air Mondays to Fridays starting Sept. 30, at 11:15 a.m., on TV5.

SB19’s Josh Cullen releases debut solo album

JOSH CULLEN, a member of SB19, has released his debut solo album Lost & Found, under Sony Music Entertainment. The nine-track release is pulled from the P-Pop singer-songwriter’s past traumas in life and how he recovers in resilience and hope. “This album explores themes of pain and suffering, redemption, and the strength of human resilience, inspired by my inner truth,” Mr. Cullen said in a statement. It is streaming now on all digital music platforms.

Orange & Lemons marks 25 years with concert

FILIPINO pop-rock band Orange & Lemons are staging a one-night concert to commemorate the 25 years of their musical journey. The hitmakers behind the generation-defining anthems “Hanggang Kailan,” “Heaven Knows (This Angel Has Flown)” and “Just A Splendid Love Song” will perform their greatest hits in a three-hour concert at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City on Oct. 18, from 7 p.m. onwards. Dubbed Now & Then: Orange & Lemons 25th Anniversary Concert, the special show will be their longest set yet. Clem Castro, the lead vocalist and guitarist, said in a statement: “For this concert, we want to bring to the big stage and perform live, if not all, a majority of songs from our past four albums. The albums that defined different eras of our career in the music industry from the beginnings — the shot to commercial success, the psychedelic, and the cultural eras. Expect us to perform and tell our story for over three hours!” The concert is produced by Orange & Lemons and Lilystars Records, in cooperation with GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets, priced from P2,000 to P3,500, are available at https://orangeandlemons.helixpay.ph.