Entertainment News (08/16/24)

The Great Makati Sale is ongoing

THE VERY first edition of The Great Makati Sale is ongoing until Aug. 20, turning the Makati Central Business District into a shopping district. With the theme “Sundown Markdown,” participating stores in One Ayala, Greenbelt, Ayala Malls Circuit, and Glorietta will offer exclusive discounts and promotions during this time. Using single or accumulated receipts worth P1,500, shoppers can get a chance to win instant prizes, including stays at Seda Nuvali, and Seda Lio, Miniloc, and Huni Lio in Palawan. One Ayala’s Steps & Steals promo lets mallgoers unlock discount tiers based on their total steps around the mall for the day, with a minimum purchase of P300. The top three participants with the highest cumulative steps throughout the period will win gifts from the mall. Greenbelt’s Jazz It Up offers a shopping experience paired with the smooth sounds of live jazz music. Ayala Malls Circuit’s Scavenger Hunt on Aug. 17, 6 p.m., can be entered with receipts totaling a minimum of P1,500. Fifteen pairs of Mula sa Buwan tickets can be won, and the grand prize is a Boracay vacation package for two. Finally, Glorietta’ Retail Rush, from Aug. 15 to 18, covers a wide range of discounts in its stores, with shopping hours extended up to midnight on Aug. 17 and 18.

Korean actors star in action-comedy film

SHOWING exclusively at SM Cinemas, The Roundup: Punishment takes place three years after the previous films’ synthetic drug case roundup in Korea, with beast cop Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) and Metro Investigations busy chasing down criminals who are dealing drugs through a delivery app. The movie is partly set in the Philippines, where ex-special forces mercenary Baek Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) monopolizes Korea’s illegal online gambling business by means of abduction, confinement, assault, and even murder. IT genius Chief Executive Officer Chang Dong-cheol is played by popular Korean actor Lee Dong-hwi. Distributed by Black Cap Pictures, The Roundup: Punishment is now showing exclusively at SM Cinemas with specially priced tickets: P275 in Metro Manila and P230 in provinces.

Sean Go drops limited-edition art toy collection

FILIPINO pop appropriation artist Sean Go unveils a collection of art toys, which has launched exclusively online in partnership with Toki, the Philippines’ first collectible-focused social commerce platform. Mr. Go’s figures and symbols are inspired by his childhood, seen through a contemporary lens of pop culture references and social commentary. The new collection of toys marks a departure for the artist, as he translates his signature style into a three-dimensional format. They use the symbol of the rocket – a representation of intelligence, lofty aspirations, and vast potential. The collection can be found via www.tokiasia.com/drops/seango.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga now on HBO GO

WARNER Bros. Pictures’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has made its streaming debut exclusively on HBO GO. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in George Miller’s iconic dystopian world which he created more than 40 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films. Miller turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that reveals the origins of the character from Mad Max: Fury Road. As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde, led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. HBO GO subscriptions cost P1,190 for the 12-month plan.