Entertainment News (09/23/22)

OneRepublic to perform in Manila in 2023

GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling band OneRepublic announced their return to Asia with the Live in Concert tour, which includes a performance on Feb. 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The band’s popular singles include “Apologize,” “Stop and Stare,” “Rescue Me,” and “Counting Stars.” Presented by Wilbros Live, concert tickets will go on sale on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Mang Lalakbay is a travel show for kids

Mang Lalakbay, the country’s first educational travel show for children, will bring them to scenic places across the country to learn and have fun at the same time starting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. Airing on A2Z Channel 11 on free TV and the Kapamilya Channel on cable, livestreamed on Kapamilya Online Live, and available on demand on iWantTFC, Mang Lalakbay has everything a child could ever want while traveling under a “better normal” with their parents and families. Every Sunday, the playful Kuya ‘Bay (played by singer-actor Vic Robinson) will lead the kids in exploring natural and manmade attractions, including lush forests, rugged terrains, and bustling cities. Mang Lalakbay will guide the kids in appreciating and preserving the environment while learning from their own fun encounters, interactions and curiosities in the show’s 11 episodes. The pilot and second episodes will focus on animals and the importance of sanctuaries and zoos, while its third episode will tackle the need to adopt and care for rescued animals as pets instead of buying. Recycling and reuse of plastic waste is the focus of the 4th episode, while the 5th episode will show how trees protect the country’s watersheds and make the process of “from forest to faucets” possible. There will also be episodes on sports, nutrition, literature, different water forms, preserving underwater marine life and a coastal cleanup of Subic Bay and Olongapo City in Zambales. The show is produced by the creative production agency The Jumpcat Experiment with a grant from the National Council for Children’s Television’s National Endowment Fund for Children’s Television program. For sponsorship and brand partnership, call Sarah Geocadin at 0927-0775-048 or e-mail sarah.thejumpcatexperiment@gmail.com.

STB collaborates with singer Charlie Puth

THE SINGAPORE Tourism Board (STB) is partnering with Warner Music Singapore and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth in a creative collaboration to showcase Singapore’s destination offerings, as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign. The collaboration, which will culminate in a video released in October, features the multi-platinum artist’s travels around the city. Mr. Puth will reimagine Singapore up-close and personal through his musical lens as he converses and shares his experiences, while exploring the different sights and sounds, from iconic spots to hidden gems. Mr. Puth’s one-week trip included Here Is SG, the latest photo-worthy spot and interactive space at Marina Bay waterfront promenade, as well as Long Bar at Raffles Hotel. The singer also explored lesser-known locations. The campaign will launch across STB and Charlie Puth’s social media platforms in October.

Custom outfits in Björk’s new single

GUCCI Creative Director Alessandro Michele has designed two custom pieces to be featured in the video of the song “Ovule” by Björk and Nick Knight. The single is part of the artist’s new album, Fossora, set for release on Sept. 30 via One Little Independent Records. For “Ovule,” Michele created two one-of-a-kind stage costumes. To celebrate the creation of the dresses, Gucci released a special “making of” video. The film, directed by Tommaso Arnaldi, showcases the House’s artisans applying hand embroidered sequin fringes and crystalline edgings to one of the custom gowns. Watch the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLBt4L_pDBg.

Película to screen in PHL, Malaysia, and Australia

ASIDE from returning to physical screenings in Philippine theaters, this year’s Película Spanish Film Festival is expanding regionally with online screenings in Malaysia and Australia. Owing to the success of the festival since its first run in 2002 by Instituto Cervantes de Manila, Película has been an annual attraction in Philippine theaters. Since then, countless films have been screened in theaters in the Philippines and have grown a steady following among Filipino film fans. Now in its 21st edition, the Película Spanish Film Festival will run from Oct. 5 to 16. All the movies are in Spanish (or their original language) with English subtitles. For updates on the Festival, visit the website at https://pelikula.org or the Facebook page of Instituto Cervantes de Manila: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.