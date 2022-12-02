Entertainment News (12/02/22)

1 of 4

TikTalks presents insights, banter

DISCUSSIONS are lighter and funnier yet more relevant as One PH launches TikTalks on Dec. 3. The show will air every Saturday at 8 p.m. on One PH, simulcast on TV5 and Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM (with a rerun on One News every Sunday at 7 p.m. starting Dec. 4). TikTalks is led by veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez who is joined by magazine editor and LGBTQIA+ advocate G3 San Diego, actress and singer Kakai Bautista, columnist and radio/TV host Pat-P Daza, and stand-up comic and comedy writer Alex Calleja. Tiktalks is a light-hearted show that aims to raise awareness on relevant topics and issues in the country.

Reborn Rich and more shows on Viu

THERE are a number of revenge K-dramas available on Viu. In Reborn Rich, Song Joong Ki plays a long-serving steward of the Soonyang Conglomerate who is falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate’s family. In The Innocent Man, a promising young student is betrayed by his lover who leaves him for a richer man. Years later, he becomes a bartender-gigolo out to exact revenge on his former lover. In Lawless Lawyer, a lawyer is raised by his gang member uncle. He uses what he learned — which often skirts the definition of what’s legal — to mete out justice. This while he’s investigating and trying to avenge his mother’s death. Taxi Driver is a series where criminal offenders are punished lightly or let go. Lee Je Hoon plays a not-so-ordinary taxi driver as he is part of a company that provides “revenge service,” hunting down these criminals themselves. Based on a popular BBC UK drama, The World of the Married stars Kim Hee-ae as a successful doctor who discovers that her ideal life isn’t what it seems after she discovers her husband’s affair. All these and more drama series can be viewed through a Viu Premium subscription powered by PLDT Home. This December, new and existing PLDT Home customers can binge more of Asian content on Viu while getting a chance to win P5,000,000 cash in the PLDT Home Grand Giveaway. For more information about the giveaway, visit pldthome.com/grandgiveaway.

Gloc-9 and Flow G release new song

RAPPERS Gloc-9 and Flow G have released their third single, “Bahay Yugyugan.” The song is mixed and mastered by Thyro Alfaro. The official music video for “Bahay Yugyugan,” directed by Vinci and Vince Greg, shows a story of two simple farmers who find treasure and live a life of limitless luxury. The song is available to stream on all digital streaming platforms.

Mona Gonzales releases new single

SINGER Mona Gonzales has released her new single, “Always Remember,” suggesting the colorful spirit of K-Pop and J-Pop. “The way I personally describe it is something like a soft pop rock for me,” Ms. Gonzales said in a statement. “The sound of electric guitar with a pop style beat is dominating through the whole song. The style is not really new, but the sound is unique in its own way. It’s a little different from the OPM that we’re used to. I think that makes it interesting.” The track is produced by Oh Won Lee. “Always Remember” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment and ShowBT Philippines Corp.