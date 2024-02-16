Entertainment News (02/16/24)

1 of 6

Podcast series chronicles a century through JPE’s life

A TIMELY podcast series, 100 Years of Juan Ponce Enrile and the Philippines, has just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other major podcasting platforms. It is an immersive audio experience that takes listeners through pivotal moments of Philippine history through the lens of Juan Ponce Enrile’s (JPE) extraordinary life. From his impoverished beginnings in Gonzaga, Cagayan, to his rise as one of the most influential and controversial figures in modern Philippine history, Mr. Enrile is a compelling Filipino subject. The first episode was released on Feb. 14, on his 100th birthday, and the second and final episode will drop on Feb. 21, on the eve of the anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution that Mr. Enrile helped instigate. The podcast is produced by PumaPodcast, in cooperation with Probe Archives that provided historical milestones through sound effects, music, and archival radio reports.

Multi-awarded film Poor Things now in PH cinemas

GOLDEN Globe winner Emma Stone stars in the fantastical film Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The film is now showing in Philippine cinemas nationwide. The quirky, dark comedy offering was previously screened in the Philippines during the QCinema International Film Festival in November 2023. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, it was adapted from a Victorian Glasgow-set novel by Alasdair Gray. Poor Things chronicles the transformation of Bella Baxter (Ms. Stone), a young woman who has been brought back to life and finds herself under the protection of the unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) and the wily charisma of Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo). She decides to follow the latter on a whirlwind adventure across continents.

Dune: Part Two teased in hot air balloon fest

AT THE 24th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in New Clark City, Tarlac — taking place from Feb. 16 to 18 — the film Dune: Part Two will have a hot air balloon booth. Guests can have their photos taken at its booth and take home premium souvenir items. The film explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert’s novel, it is set to open in Philippine theaters on Feb. 28. For more information about the 24th Philippine Hot Air Balloon Fiesta, visit https://www.balloonfiesta.ph/.

BAFTAS 2024 to stream via Lionsgate Play

WHILE the US has the Academy Awards and The Golden Globes, the UK has the British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs. This awards ceremony recognizes the best in British and international film talent, and this year, Filipino film enthusiasts will be able to watch it live, as Lionsgate Play will be bringing the 2024 BAFTAs straight to their screens in real time. The show, hosted by actor David Tennant, will be held on Feb. 18, 7 p.m. in the UK, which translates to Feb. 19, 3 a.m., in the Philippines, where it will be shown via Lionsgate Play. The entire program will also be available for streaming on-demand for those who want to watch it later.

Vaultboy to perform in Manila in June

AMERICAN singer-songwriter and hitmaker Vaultboy is coming to Manila for the first time on June 13 at the Podium Hall. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 23 at noon. via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets. It is presented by Eventim Live Asia and Wilbros Live. Vaultboy is currently rolling out his debut album which will land in full in 2024 followed by the international tour.

BLACKPINK’s LISA joins The White Lotus S3

THAI singer, rapper, and dancer Lalisa Manobal, better known as LISA from Korean girl group BLACKPINK, has joined the previously announced cast of The White Lotus season 3. The third installment of the Emmy-winning HBO Original series by Mike White will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property. HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third installment. The first season premiered in July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, while the second season, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily. The entire The White Lotus series is available on HBO GO.

Closeup’s iconic song brought back

TOOTHPASTE brand Closeup has released a fresh rendition of the iconic song “Closer You and I,” originally performed by OPM great Gino Padilla in 1992, reimagining it as a music video with the voice of the singer Adie and the love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (known as DonBelle). It is now available to listen to and watch online.