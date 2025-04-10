Dining In/Out (04/10/25)

1 of 5

Easter at Solaire Resort North

SOLAIRE Resort North is celebrating Easter for the first time. Start off with an Easter Egg Hunt at the Kids Club where each egg found holds a bounty of prizes. Hunt for eggs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 to get a chance at winning exclusive vouchers to spend time at selected Solaire Resort North outlets. Relish Easter feasts at FRESH International Buffet, Lucky Noodles, and Manyaman for seafood galore, and for a more elevated celebration, savor in a succulent Easter Sunday brunch with Finestra and Yakumi. For inquiries, visit the Solaire Resort North website at sn.solaireresort.com/offers/rooms-suites/easter-family-fun-escape, or contact 8888-8888 or via e-mail at sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Easter down south at Solaire Resort Entertainment City

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City offers adventurous and exciting Easter Sunday celebrations for the entire family on April 20. The day starts with a Sunday mass at 10 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom followed by a range of interactive activities like luxurious brunch buffets, Easter egg hunts, bunny hopscotch races, face painting, and egg decorating. Earn special discounts and Easter goodie bags when you accomplish all activities with the family. The Grand Ballroom holds Easter egg hunting for all ages and bouncy inflatables to enjoy. At the Sky Tower area, kids can pick their own eggs to decorate at Waterside, complete a carrot toss at Oasis, and hop through Easter-patterned squares for a fun hopscotch activity at Fresh. At the Theatre Café, kids can enjoy cookies and cupcake decorating, face painting, balloon sculpting, and enhance their creativity through a coloring mural. You might just also catch the Easter Bunny hopping around. Indulge in an Easter brunch buffet at Finestra, Red Lantern, and Yakumi. Finestra offers casatiello, a ham and cheese savory cake together with herbs risotto, poached salmon, and chocolate eggs. Enjoy unlimited flutes of champagne, a seafood tower served directly at your table, a cold cuts station, a roast beef station by the kitchen counter, and luxurious desserts from a rich mille-feuille, macarons, tartalettes, homemade gelato. Eat all you can at Red Lantern with a dim sum buffet featuring crystal skin lobster dumplings, crispy deep-fried cheese and prawn spring rolls, baked signature black pepper wagyu beef tart, steamed Teochew dumpling, and more. At Yakumi, prepare for a sumptuous feast with eight live stations to choose from. Seafood lovers can enjoy grilled Boston lobster, scallops, blue marlin, prawns, and mackerel in the teppanyaki live station. You can also choose from a fine selection of meats like Kinross lamb chops, US ribeye steak, and Japanese sausage. For an Easter-inspired afternoon tea, delight in a wide array of tea sandwiches, delectable pastries and freshly baked scones at Oasis Garden Café. These include a savory chorizo and egg mousse tea sandwich, an orange cinnamon sable, Cheshire Pork Pie with glazed apple, and more. Enjoy it all with a pot of tea, an Easter-inspired mocktail or sparkling wine, and freshly brewed coffee. For inquiries, call 8888-8888 or e-mail reservations@solaireresort.com.

Blast off for Easter at Lanson

LANSON PLACE Mall of Asia invites families and travelers to embark on an interstellar Easter escapade with the Eggs-tronaut Easter Egg Hunt Adventure, an exclusive Holy Week Room Offer, and a cosmic Cyan Easter Lunch Buffet. The centerpiece of the celebration is the Cyan Easter Lunch Buffet on April 20, priced at P3,000 net per person. Families will appreciate exclusive discounts: children aged 0 to five dine for free, while kids aged six to 12 enjoy a 50% discount. As a special treat, one child receives a complimentary Easter Egg Hunt pass for every two full-paying adults, granting access to the Eggs-tronaut Easter Egg Hunt Adventure. The Eggs-tronaut Easter Egg Hunt Adventure will be a galactic journey filled with interactive activities, surprises, and cosmic-themed fun. While kids embark on their Easter space mission, adults can enjoy the exquisite dining offerings at Cyan Modern Kitchen. For guests who wish to attend the Easter event only, tickets are available for P1,800 net per person. For inquiries, visit https://lansonplace.com/mallofasia, e-mail reservations.lpmn@lansonplace.com, or contact 7777-0000.

The Plaza offers Easter treats

CELEBRATE Easter with a spread from The Plaza (aka one of the sources for prime Christmas ham). The Easter Special Bundle has The Plaza Premium Baked Ham (3.15 kilogram), two dozen pan de sal with Premium Glaze, with choice of one sauce (Gutsy Garlic, Sweet Mustard, or Wasabi Mayo), one tray of pasta (Spaghetti Puttanesca, Arrabiata, Bolognese, Carbonara, or Baked Macaroni), at P10,000. Order through https://theplazacatering.com/.

Jollibee helps out on Visita Iglesia

FOR THOSE observing Lenten traditions, Jollibee makes it easy to enjoy a meat-free option with its Tuna Pie with Fries & Drink for P145 (Save P12). Plus, consumers can access Jollibee’s Visita Iglesia Digital Map featuring recommended and notable churches. “Summer is all about creating fun-filled moments with family and friends, and we at Jollibee want to make those experiences even more special,” said Eloise Siccion, assistant vice-president and head of trade marketing group at Jollibee Philippines. “With the Summer Saya Treats, we’re bringing extra saya with sulit promos and exclusive treats that perfectly complement all your summer adventures,” she added. For more updates, follow @Jollibee on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, or visit https://www.jollibee.com.ph/.

Pizza Hut serves up something fishy

PIZZA HUT has whipped up a brand-new pizza creation that features the savory sweetness of kani complemented by a blend of fresh vegetables and a rich and creamy sauce, available for a limited time only. Savor the new Kreamy Kani Supreme Pizza (starts at P559 for Regular), made with premium kani chunks, green bell peppers, white onion, black olives, mushrooms, and creamy kani balls, all resting on a bed of creamy garlic sauce and mozzarella cheese, which is then drizzled with sweet chili sauce. You’ll also have the option to upgrade your regular Pan Pizza crust to the new Cheesy Kani Stuffed Crust. Watch out for these Kreamy Treat Combos, with three options to choose from: First, there’s the new Kreamy Treat for 2, priced at P899, with one Regular Kreamy Kani Supreme Pizza, one Regular Pasta (Four Cheese Baked Mac or Baked Tomato Cream), a side of Shrimp Poppers, and two servings of ice-cold Pepsi. There’s also the new Kreamy Treat for 4, priced at P1599, with one Large Kreamy Kani Supreme Pizza, one Large Pasta (Four Cheese Baked Mac or Baked Tomato Cream), a side of Shrimp Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, and one Pepsi pitcher. Finally, there’s the new Kreamy Pizza Duo, priced at P799 for Regular and P1199 for Large, where you’ll get to pair your Kreamy Kani Supreme Pizza with either a Cheese Lovers or a Veggie Lovers Pan pizza. All Kreamy Kani Supreme Pizzas in the combos come with Cheesy Kani Stuffed Crust. Try these new offerings by visiting your nearest Pizza Hut store for dine-in and take-out orders. You can also order for delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com, or the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices; or through Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Araneta City releases Lenten schedule

CHURCHGOERS are invited to attend the Eucharistic celebrations at the Sagrada Familia Church and Araneta City chapels on Palm Sunday, April 13. The malls in Araneta City, including Gateway Mall 1, Gateway Mall 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza, will remain open on most days during Holy Week. On April 14 to 16, (Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday), malls are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Malls will be closed on April 17 and 18 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday), including the Sagrada Familia Church. The malls will reopen on April 19 (Black Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On April 20 (Easter Sunday) malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Stations of the Cross will be on display for viewing at the Sensory Garden (outside Sagrada Familia Church) from April 11 to 20, except on April 17 and 18 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday). Farmers Market remains operational on Holy Week. Normal operating hours will be in effect to provide fresh produce to patrons even during holidays. Expect some of the shops and tenants to be closed on April 17 and 18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.