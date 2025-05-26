Style (05/26/25)

1 of 4

Paul Syjuco and Kristine Dee join Rustan’s Silver Vault

RUSTAN’S Makati Silver Vault unveils two additions to its roster of jewelry designers — Paul Syjuco and Kristine Dee. Born into a family of artists, Paul Syjuco is a third-generation jeweler who has carved out his own space in the world of fine jewelry. A GIA-trained gemologist and designer, he seamlessly blends personal narratives with locally sourced materials such as mother-of-pearl and carabao horn. Kristine Dee earned her Master’s Degree in Industrial Design from the Pratt Institute in New York in 2001, where she specialized in jewelry and furniture. She further honed her skills through special studies in Scandinavian furniture design at the Denmark Design School in Copenhagen. Her collections, including “Beauty in Asymmetry” and “Essence,” celebrate imperfection, offering clients the opportunity to personalize pieces that are both elegant and unconventional. Each piece is handcrafted in limited quantities, ensuring that no two creations are ever truly the same. Shop these brands at Rustan’s Makati.

In the pink with Nuxe

PLUMP UP your kisses with the Nuxe Very Rose Plumping Lip Serum. Its hyaluronic acid and Rose Centifolia-infused formula deeply moisturizes the lips, instantly boosts their volume, and leaves a transparent, glossy finish. Its exclusive rose-shaped cap adds to this lip serum’s charm. Pair this with Nuxe Very Rose Soothing Cleansing Gel. This gel-to-foam product allows quick rinsing with water, gently removes impurities, and softens the skin. The Nuxe Very Rose Radiance Face Scrub gives a radiance boost to all skin types. This creamy scrub with apricot kernel powder has a granular texture that delicately exfoliates the skin. It gently removes dead cells from the skin’s surface without any tugging sensations. Cleanse with Nuxe Soothing Cleansing Micellar Water, now with up to 99% ingredients of natural origin. Use this in the morning as a cleansing step, and at night as a makeup remover–no rinsing required. For a great night routine, start with the Nuxe Multi-Correction Glow-Boosting Cream-Gel and Multi-Correction Glow-Boosting Cream, both designed to alleviate the first signs of aging while brightening the skin. For the eyes, the Nuxe Multi-Correction Eye Balm-Gel reduces dark circles by lightening the eye area. The Nuxe Night Recovery Oil Balm helps the skin recover while you sleep. In the morning, prep your skin with the Nuxe Multi-Perfection Smoothing Primer, an ideal makeup base that melts over the skin, creating a “bare skin effect,” and working for touch-ups during the day. To finish off your routine, try the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale and Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse® Or Florale. Add the Huile Prodigieuse Florale to your makeup routine for a light, subtle sheen, and the Huile Prodigieuse® Or Florale for a soft rose gold shimmering glow.

Nuxe is exclusively available in-store at Rustan’s and Mitsukoshi Beauty; and online on Rustans.com, Lazada, and Shopee. Nuxe is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation.

Paul Cabral’s ‘Filipino Elegance’ show attended by Japanese royal

FILIPINO culture and creativity took center stage in Tokyo as Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado and Yoshiko Ishiba, spouse of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, graced the Philippine Fashion Showcase on May 19. The event was held at The Kudan, the official residence of the Philippine Ambassador to Japan and the only Philippine National Historical Landmark outside the country. Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, the showcase featured the “Filipino Elegance” collection by celebrated Filipino designer Paul Cabral. The event is a key initiative under the Malikhaing Pinoy program, DTI’s flagship strategy to promote the Philippines’ creative economy globally. Mr. Cabral’s 30-piece collection reimagined the barong and terno through the use of piña. Elements of tradition were integrated with contemporary tailoring. The showcase also highlighted the Philippines’ growing footprint in Japan’s creative economy. It attracted fashion professionals, cultural leaders, and business stakeholders.