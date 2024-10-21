Style (10/21/24)

1 of 4

Robinsons unveils offers, discounts for men this Oct.

ROBINSONS DEPARTMENT STORE is treating male shoppers this October with its “Men’s Super Sale,” offering discounts of up to 70% off on select men’s items until Oct. 31. Shoppers spending a minimum of P3,000 in the Men’s section have the chance to win one of 28 prizes, including items like a PlayStation 5 and designer watches. Also, every Friday in October, from 6 to 7 p.m., Robinsons will host a “Happy Hour Promo,” where shoppers can receive a free six-pack of San Miguel Beer with a minimum purchase of P1,500 from the Men’s section. For more information, visit Robinsons Department Store social media pages.

Newport World Resorts kicks off VANS footwear sale

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS is set to launch an exclusive VANS footwear sale for Epic Rewards members from Oct. 25 to 31 at the Grove in Newport Mall. Members will have access to VANS’ fresh releases and enjoy discounts of up to 50% on select styles. Sneaker enthusiasts can elevate their holiday wardrobe in style, while non-members can sign up for free to unlock these offers. Visit https://www.newportworldresorts.com/ for more information.

Banana Republic launches fall collection

BANANA REPUBLIC is introducing its fall collection this October, showcasing the timeless charm of a sweater, featuring materials like brushed cashmere, buttery leather, and Italian wool. One of the highlights of the collection is the Women’s BR Classics, which offer thoughtfully designed classics, crafted from luxurious materials for versatile styling. For men, dress shirts serve as wardrobe staples, and Banana Republic offers a range of layering options that make dressing for business or leisure straightforward. The collection also includes polos, suits, chinos, and sweaters, providing an opportunity to enhance men’s wardrobes with tailored clothing. For more information, visit Banana Republic’s social media pages.

Penshoppe introduces BINI as newest endorsers

Philippine lifestyle brand Penshoppe officially introduced the P-pop sensation BINI as its newest endorsers on Oct. 16, at The Fifth in Rockwell. The event marked the start of Penshoppe’s latest campaign, “Be Your Own Icon,” which celebrates individuality and self-expression. “As BINI embodies confidence, ambition, and youthful energy, the P-Pop group’s image aligns perfectly with Penshoppe’s vision of empowering other individuals to embrace their unique identities,” said in a statement. The launch also served to unveil Penshoppe’s Q4 Iconic Collection, “a line of elevated pieces designed for individuals who want to make a statement with their style.” For more information, visit Penshoppe’s social media pages.

New Balance unveils ‘Run Your Way’ campaign

GLOBAL athletic leader New Balance launched the latest installment of its “Run Your Way” campaign, celebrating the individuality of runners everywhere. This initiative emphasizes that running is not confined to a single approach — whether for fitness, fun, or mental wellness, there’s no right way to run. “‘Run Your Way’ seeks to dismantle the barriers that often intimidate newcomers and seasoned runners alike, encouraging a culture free from comparison. It promotes the idea that running should be a personal journey, emphasizing joy and self-expression rather than conformity,” said in a statement. With the campaign, New Balance features products designed to empower runners at all levels, making each running experience truly unique. Visit www.newbalance.com, for more information.