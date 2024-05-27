Style (05/27/24)

1 of 3

Aivee Clinic offers “pre-juvenation”

THE AIVEE Clinic has announced its new treatment, the Aivee Revive that introduces the concept of “pre-juvenation.” This treatment uses Merz Aesthetics’ Belotero Revive, a dermal filler that combines glycerol with cross-linked hyaluronic acid to help with enhanced hydration, resulting in improved skin elasticity, firmness, and structure. Its composition delivers the product directly into the skin for deep hydration, beyond the reach of any topical skincare. Glycerol helps to hydrate the skin and create a more natural-looking result. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling and bruising at the injection site, making the recovery process much smoother. The Aivee Revive treatment guarantees results within nine to 12 months. “At the end of the day, we really want to introduce new treatments. This is really an evolving field, there is something always new to discover. We always want to be at the forefront of technology, that’s why we’re so excited today!” Dr. Aivee Teo was quoted as saying in a press release. To book an appointment, contact 0917-728-3838 or 0969-223-0499 or visit the clinic branches at Aivee Clinic Commerce Center Alabang, Aivee Clinic SM Megamall Fashion Hall, Aivee Clinic Vertis North, Aivee Clinic Fort BGC, and the Aivee Institute Fort BGC.

Have fun under the sun with Nuxe

THE NEW Nuxe Sun range offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, using a 100% natural-origin antioxidant duo consisting of rice and rosemary extracts. The patented sunscreen system, exclusive to Nuxe, combines two esters and three organic sunscreens, delivering twice the UVA protection to help prevent damage from UVA rays. To reduce the impact on the aquatic ecosystem, Nuxe Sun products contain three organic sunscreens per formula, tested on free-water algae, marine-water algae, a bacterium, and corals representing this entire ecosystem. It is non-sticky, leaves no white marks, and its scents include Sweet Orange, Tiare, and Vanilla. The Nuxe Melting Sun Lotion 150 ml (P2,550) and Nuxe Delicious Sun Spray 150 ml (P2,650) offer SPF 50 protection, and both feature an exclusive patented filtering complex, offering wide-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and doubled effectiveness against UVA rays. The Nuxe Light Sun Fluid (P2,650), offering SPF 50 protection, has an ultra-light texture that leaves no white streaks. Enriched with water hyacinth extract, it deeply hydrates the skin and strengthens its natural barrier. This is the only Nuxe Sun range with a vegan formula, which includes natural extracts of rice, rosemary, and tocopherol, a pure form of vitamin E, which helps moisturize and protect the skin from free radicals. Nuxe is exclusively available at Rustan’s (Alabang, Makati, Shangri-La Plaza) and Rustans.com.

Patis Tesoro welcomes fashion innovators in workshop

FASHION designer, artist, and social activist Patis Tesoro championed the significance of tradition during the exclusive tour of her estate and workshop in San Pablo, Laguna for a group of fashion designers and educators. This is in line with her mission to make sure future generations understand the importance of crafts and skills in weaving, machine embroidery, needlework, natural dye, and hand painting. The immersive visit was spearheaded by her daughter, artist Nina Poblador, who welcomed her fellow mentors from the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Environment and Design (SED). The team was comprised of Roxoanne Bagano Dizon, Brendon Ellis Bigay, Roxanne Hoey, DK Katigbak, Cecille Lansang, Jontie Martinez, Trina Peñaflorida, Jinggay Serag, and Benilde FDM Chairperson Ionica Abrahan Lim. Fashion director and veteran choreographer Ogee Atos, fashion photographer Bong Regala, and 2001 Binibining Pilipinas-International Maricarl Tolosa were likewise present. The excursion walked the guests through the legacy of the heritage conservationist, who has dedicated decades of her life to preserving and reviving the local piña fabric industry. It provided a comprehensive overview of her design and production processes centered on local materials and community involvement. The visitors met local craftsmen of Laguna, whom the artisan trained in the traditional art of embroidery, hand painting, and sewing. She continues to provide employment opportunities at the Tesoro Factory. The lifestyle icon personally showcased her wide array of works, which included bespoke Filipiniana, custom embroidery, hand-painted garments, handmade surface designs such as beadworks, and paintings, and shared her insights on the Philippine fashion industry, particularly on the current state of traditional embroidery within the country at the height of machines and affordable alternatives. Among the core points of discussion was the crucial role of the academe in this endeavor, which brought to light Benilde’s newly offered Bachelor in Textile Design Program.

L’Oréal launches beauty tech startup tilt

TO SPUR the next era of beauty, L’Oréal has launched the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in the South Asia, Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) region, which includes the Philippines. The biggest open innovation competition for the beauty sector, it offers startups the chance to develop their innovation in a commercial pilot and potential exposure to the 35 markets of the SAPMENA region. The competition emphasizes the co-creation and co-development of innovative beauty technology and marketing solutions. Startups will address one or more of the five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content, Media, New Commerce, and Tech for Good. Through their participation, startups will have the opportunity to connect with commercial and digital leaders, including strategic partners and mentors who can offer insights to test new ideas and potential to scale. Vismay Sharma, President of L’Oréal SAPMENA Zone, said in a statement: “Asia and the Middle East are young, vibrant markets with a strong and dynamic startup ecosystem and opportunities for growth. Leveraging Beauty Tech, L’Oréal wants to uncover better and more novel ways of connecting with consumers and answering unmet needs through beauty innovations. We are on the lookout for unique solutions that leverage data and tech — we believe augmented tech, online platforms and digital services have great potential to elevate the consumer experience.” The top three SAPMENA Grand Finale winners will win a L’Oréal-funded commercial pilot opportunity and a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L’Oréal and the program partners including Accenture, Google and Meta. Startups who prove successful pilots in SAPMENA could have the opportunity to work with L’Oréal globally. The three regional online semifinals for the GCC, India, and Southeast Asia will culminate in an in-person SAPMENA Grand Finale. Up to 10 startup finalists across SAPMENA will vie for the top prizes at the Grand Finale in Singapore on Oct. 23. Judges will comprise senior executives from L’Oréal and the program partners. The deadline for submission of entries is July 13, with the Southeast Asia online semifinal to be held on Sept. 30, and the SAPMENA in-person Grand Finale in Singapore to be held on Oct. 23. Apply at the competition website at bigbang.lorealsapmena.com.