Style (12/12/22)

Plains and Prints inspired by Emily in Paris

FOR HOLIDAY 2022, the homegrown local fashion brand Plains and Prints offers a unique collection inspired by the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. “The diverse and stylish characters of Emily in Paris are a treasure trove of inspiration that inspire women all over the world,” said Roxanne Farillas, owner of Plains and Prints, in a statement. “Fashion was a device in the series that allowed each character to be easily identifiable, to showcase their personalities, and at the same time, allow us to dream and relate with them.” The collection features colorful prints, festive silhouettes, and separates. The show returns for its third season on Dec. 21. Catch the exclusive preview of the collection online via plainsandprints.com and ZALORA on Dec. 12 and visit the pop-up store at Shangri-La Plaza Mall from Dec. 12 to 14 at Level 2, Grand Atrium and Dec. 15 to 29 at Level 1, Main Wing. Shop the collection in stores nationwide and online starting Dec. 14.

Celebrate the festive season with COS

EXPLORE the curated edit of gifting inspiration from COS, together with the winter 2022 collection, all made to gift and keep beyond the season, from statement accessories and stocking fillers to warming cashmere. Oversized scarves are crafted from a blend containing alpaca and traceable wool for an extra fluffy hand feel. Minimal jewelry constructed from recycled silver, timeless leather goods, and clutches in color-block bright shades make gifting easy. For those who are eager to travel, there are luxurious knits, silky separates, and tactile accessories. Crafted from traceable merino wool, signature knitwear tops are set to become the headliner of the holiday wardrobe. Colder weather also calls for layering with faux shearling coats and lightweight recycled down puffers, topped off with knitted balaclava or a classic checked scarf.

Gucci’s new hobo bag is the Aphrodite

A NEW hobo bag introduced in Gucci’s Cruise collection, the Aphrodite is a crescent moon-shaped shoulder bag inspired by the House archives. Crafted in soft goat leather, the timeless bag features the Double G emblem — a code originally introduced in the 1970s and a homage to the Gucci heritage. The new addition to the Gucci handbag family is available in three sizes — the functional Medium size perfect for toting about the city, the Small size that lends a trendy silhouette to its wearer with the chain/leather shoulder strap, and the versatile mini size. The Aphrodite medium shoulder bag, which arrived at the stores recently, comes with an additional strap which can be attached to the bag with a buckle closure. The bag is available in five colorways — black, white, brown, light pink and purple leather.

M&S’ Winter 2022 Collection Christmas gifts

MARKS & SPENCER (M&S) makes Christmas extra special with a collection of stocking fillers and festive gifts suggestions from its Winter 2022 Collection, including scented candles, responsibly sourced cotton holiday outfits and nourishing beauty gifts. Spoil the ladies with the latest fragrances and body care products such as the Fragrance Society and Apothecary. For party ready outfits, there is a faux leather chain strap clutch bag, while for comfortable rest after the holiday parties, opt for a super soft pure cotton red checked pajama set. Prepare an aromatherapy session with scented candles or diffusers from Apothecary. For the gentlemen, give him a gift of laughter with a pair of festive reindeer socks that go with any of the themed holiday loungewear tops and M&S’s cheery embroidered animal jumpers. For the urban gentleman, a sleek Recycled Polyester Pro-Tect Cross Body Bag will make anyone look chic. For children, there is a selection of knitted sleepsuits and holiday outfits. Aside from M&S stores, the holiday items are also available online at www.marksandspencer.com. Shop in-store and earn Loyalty points through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC.

New lipstick collection from Avon

THE BEAUTY giant Avon has relaunched and improved its best-selling range with the new Ultra Lipstick collection, which now comes in 26 bold shades of Ultra Matte and Ultra Creamy finishes. Each Ultra lipstick is reformulated with nourishing ingredients infused with an exclusive and luxurious blend of Avocado Oil, Sesame Oil, and Vitamin E to keep lips plump and moisturized while retaining an ultra-rich color payoff. The lipsticks come with a new bullet shape and precision tip, SPF 15 and a mocha crème aroma. Follow Avon Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for more updates and shop the new Ultra Lipstick Collection and other Avon products at www.avonshop.ph or contact your local Avon representative.

Give relaxation this Christmas

OGAWA, known for its high-quality massage chairs, accessories, and even spin bikes, has a list of items to gift to loved ones (or one’s self) this holiday season. There is the Ogawa Neo Rev which delivers an integrated massage experience powered by 4D Massage Rollers combined with advanced air pressure technology that lets one enjoy six types of massage techniques (kneading, tapping, shiatsu, clapping, and rolling) to comprehensively soothe away fatigue and soreness. Featuring a combination of traditional Chinese medicine concepts with advanced 4D massage technology, the Master Drive Plus 5 Elements boasts five therapeutic massage programs with each procedure promising benefits in blood circulation and strengthening of internal organs. Then there is the Studio Spin Bike for all-around cardio. With a flywheel weight of 13 kg, this can be easily installed in any make-shift gym at home and go all out, whilst monitoring goals through the Progress Tracker. The Ogawa Mobile Cozmic Premium Massage Seat is meant for quick rejuvenation anytime, anywhere. Users can enjoy a deep tissue massage as it comes with an expandable back strap designed to secure the mobile massage seat to various chair types one may have at home. Then there is the Tapping Foottee for convenient foot reflexology. Built with three professional foot reflexology programs and three massage techniques, it improves feet health to promote better blood circulation, better sleep, muscle inactivity prevention, and body pain relief. Visit any Ogawa store to get a free Studio Spin Bike for every Neo Rev or Master Drive Plus 5 Elements Special Edition purchase. The sale comes with an after-sales support of two years warranty on parts and labor, plus free Lifetime Technical Support (terms and conditions apply). Exclusive to in-store purchases only, patrons can take advantage of special rates at 0% interest when purchasing using select credit cards. Avail 36 months installment for 0% interest with Citibank, Metrobank, Unionbank, HSBC, and Bank of Commerce. With this, customers can get the Master Drive Plus 5 Elements Special Edition at a discounted price of P290,000 (from SRP P479,000) with an installment of P8,055.55/month for 36 months. Likewise, the Neo Rev can be purchased at a discounted price of P250,000 (from SRP P399,000) for an installment of P6,944.44/month for 36 months. One can also opt for a 24-month installment plan at 0% interest with BDO, Citibank, BPI, Metrobank, Security Bank, RCBC, PNB, Unionbank, Bank of Commerce, HSBC, Maybank, and AUB. Get the Cozmic Premium Massage Seat and Tapping Foottee bundle at a discounted price of P38,000 (from P89,980) when one shops through the OGAWA Lazada Flagship Store. Visit the nearest OGAWA store or head on to www.ogawaworld.net.ph for more information.