2 generations of modern PH artists featured in Ayala Alabang exhibit

By Lito B. Zulueta

“VISION: PARADIGM” at Art Lounge Manila at Molito Lifestyle Center in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa gathers two generations of artists inheriting the modernist legacy of National Artist Victorio Edades and the original Thirteen Moderns such as Carlos “Botong” Francisco, Vicente Manansala, Cesar Legaspi, Diosdado Lorenzo, and Anita Magsaysay-Ho.

Organized by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Atelier Alumni Association, Inc., the exhibit features alumni from the UST fine arts school, a cornerstone of modern art in the Philippines. It highlights students of Mr. Edades and other pioneering modernists who were faculty members at UST, now considered modern masters, such as J. Elizalde Navarro, Ang Kiukok, Danilo Dalena, Fil Delacruz, Raul Isidro, Justin Nuyda, Manuel Baldemor, Angelito Antonio, Norma Belleza, Remedios Boquiren, Edgar Doctor, Mario Parial, Lydia Velasco, Eduardo Castrillo, Ramon Orlina, and Roberto Chabet. (Mr. Orlina and Mr. Chabet graduated from the old UST College of Architecture and Fine Arts.)

These modern masters have paved the way for contemporary artists from UST, including Jose Tence Ruiz, Roland Ventura, Andres Barrioquinto, Alfred Esquillo, and Janos Delacruz, the latter being the son of Fil Delacruz. Father and son are CCP Thirteen Artists awardees. Janos continues his curatorial work from the previous UST alumni exhibit at Ayala Museum’s ArtistSpace, “Vision: Insight, “held exactly a year ago.

The earlier exhibit highlighted the original “vision” or “insight” of Mr. Edades and the original Thirteen Moderns, as articulated by Mr. Edades in a 1948 article: “Today there are progressive Filipino architects and painters who remain true to their inner vision in spite of ridicule and general indifference. With the reforming zeal of priests or saints, these artists are forcing to the forefront the issue of vitalizing the Philippine art world.”

In the new exhibit, this “vision” has evolved into a “paradigm,” representing a unique perspective and a standard for improvement and excellence. The vision has thus transformed into a mission, guiding new directions in the art world.

Ms. Boquiren’s vibrant portrayals of women and folk scenes capture a profound spiritual essence with inner luminosity. Ms. Belleza, too, illustrates folk-genre scenes of women vendors in her distinctive naif style, using earthy yet sunny colors. Velasco represents modern Filipinos through expressionist figuration, employing raw and earthy tones. Fil Delacruz’s symbolic representations of tropical flora and fauna reflect the modern spirit and creativity championed by Edades. Meanwhile, Doctor’s dynamic urbanscapes, Nuyda’s ethereal innerscapes, and Isidro’s abstracts exploring natural forces all draw inspiration from the modernist legacy established by Mr. Edades.



MODERN ART FILIPINIZED

Carlos Esteban Trinidad continues to explore bold abstraction with Our Hope is Near. Jun Impas’ realistic depictions of Cebu folk scenes honor the simplicity of Filipino village life, echoing Mr. Edades’s appreciation for the aesthetic potential in ordinary objects and simple situations. Fashion designer Edgar San Diego celebrates the beauty of the female form in Apat na Dalaga. In Dilag ng Palayukan, retired UST art pedagogue Danilo Santiago also honors the female figure, reimagining it in his vibrant cubist style. For his part, Franklin Cana offers a delicately poignant interpretation of the Mother and Child in Pure Love.

Roderick Macutay, known for his historical canvases, takes a socio-realistic turn in Going Going Gone, a playful yet incisive hyper-realistic depiction of the common people’s galunggong fish. Elmer Dumlao’s mixed-media piece Puwing interprets the experience of a speck of dust in the eye, amplifying it to a monumental scale. Nixxio Castrillo’s sculptures continue the dynamic metalwork tradition of his father, Eduardo “Ed” Castrillo, pushing the expressive boundaries of the medium. Joe Datuin, celebrated for his geometric stainless-steel Olympic rings, presents Dragon Dance, a mixed-media work combining painting and sculpture. Richard Buxani’s sculptures, which celebrate pop culture and Oriental themes, uphold the modernist tradition of experimentation and self-expression.

Other artists in the exhibit are Emman Acacio, Dino Blanco, Yeye Calderon, Danny Castillo, Seb Chua, Ben Cruz, Derrick Macutay, Maryrose Gisbert, Milmar Onal, Patrick Naval, Sonny Palles, Francisco Segismundo, Melchor Segismundo, C.J. Tañedo, Melissa Villaseñor, Maneline Wong, and Rudy Yu.

“Vision: Paradigm” will benefit UST academic scholars. The exhibit runs until July 29. For details call Precy Pineda, 0935-551-1305, or e-mail precy.pineda@galeriefrancesca.com.