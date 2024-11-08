Entertainment News (11/08/24)

1 of 10

Holiday action-comedy Red One arrives in November

IN A mission to save Christmas, action stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are set to bring a fun holiday movie to theaters with Red One, out in Philippine cinemas on Nov. 6. The two stars team up for a globe-trotting adventure that kicks off when Santa Claus — code name Red One — is kidnapped. Mr. Johnson plays the North Pole’s Head of Security while Mr. Evans plays the world’s most infamous bounty hunter. Tickets to Red One, produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and directed by Jake Kasdan who brought the recent Jumanji movies to life, are now available online via this link: www.redonemovie.com.ph.

The M hosts discussion on Saguil, Magsaysay-Ho

THE Metropolitan Museum of Manila is hosting a conversation, “Material Inspirations,” with guest speakers, curator Patrick Flores and art critic Cid Reyes, as they explore the artistic journeys and profound contributions of two distinguished Philippine artists, Anita Magsaysay-Ho and Nena Saguil. This discussion will offer insights into their influence on the art world. The discussion will be held on Nov. 9, 2-3:30 p.m., at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila, at the Mariano K. Tan Centre, 30th St., BGC, Taguig.

Makati launches Christmas lights, holiday events

MAKE IT Makati and Ayala Land have begun their celebration of the holiday season, with Ayala Avenue now lit with the colors of Christmas from the Makati Central Business District all the way to Circuit Makati on weekdays, the Ayala Triangle Gardens will host a selection of buskers — TetViolin, Rose Ko, and The Accordionist. Meanwhile, Random Smiles, a caricature artist, will be present to draw Christmas-themed portraits. On weekends, orchestral music and choirs will fill the the air at the gardens, with guests including Bituin Escalante with the Habemus Pappas, the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra, the UST Singers, The Luminaries (Arman Ferrer, Floyd Tena, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Kayla Rivera and Yanah Laurel), Ballet Manila, the Steps Dance Project, balladeer Gian Magdangal, soprano Lara Maigue, and acapella group Acapellagos. Paseo de Roxas will hold “A Spectrum Holiday” market on Nov. 9 and 10, featuring an eclectic mix of merchants offering food, fashion, cosmetics, pet essentials, and more.

Shangri-La Plaza to light Christmas tree

TO usher in the mall’s holiday festivities, Shangri-La Plaza will have its “Shang Christmas Tree Lighting” on Nov. 9, 6 p.m., at the Grand Atrium. Aside from the lighting ceremony, there will be live performances by Myke Salomon and Gab Pangilinan, accompanied by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and the dance group GFORCE. Admission is free and open to mallgoers.

Dance-funk band fuels Jeepney Jazz this November

THE band Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas will be playing danceable tunes at the upcoming Jeepney Jazz session on Nov. 9, 8 to 10 p.m. at the Ayala Museum, Makati City. For more than a decade, the collective has gained fame from pulling together disco-funk, soul, blues, jazz, swing, and contemporary groove music. In partnership with Purefoods Deli, the Filipinas Heritage Library aims to highlight Filipino contributions to global music. The Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas show costs P1,500 for regular guests, P1,200 for Ayala employees, and P1,000 for seniors and PWDs, tickets are inclusive of food and drink. Registration is required via this link: bit.ly/fhl-JJ24-bppp.

Pokémon online trading card game debuts

THE Pokémon Company has officially launched Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, an app co-developed with Creatures Inc. and DeNA Co., Ltd. The online game allows players to casually collect Pokémon cards, with three booster packs available featuring characters from Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue. Players can open two packs every day at no cost, with each having different content. The game is now available in the App Store and Google Play.

Afgan releases new single featuring Th ủ y

INDONESIAN R&B star Afgan has unveiled his new single, “Criminal (Over You),” featuring Vietnamese-American R&B star thủy. The track combines the former’s soulful voice and storytelling with the latter’s vocal prowess. The accompanying music video captures a story of regret, delving into the raw emotions of letting someone down and the pain of a ruined relationship, set in an abandoned factory with dark, moody visuals filmed in both Indonesia and Los Angeles. “Criminal (Over You)” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

Korina Sanchez-Roxas hosts Face to Face: Harapan

AFTER weeks of speculation, TV5 has confirmed that the mysterious “K” it has been teasing as the new host of the revamped Face To Face: Harapan is broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas. The TV5 show will return on Nov. 11 on the channel’s “Hapon Champion” afternoon block. It aims to deliver more heated confrontations, heartfelt resolutions, and a fresh twist on the iconic “barangay hall on-air” format. The show is produced by MQuest Ventures and Cignal TV.

JACOTÉNE drops new single and video

Singer JACOTÉNE is back with her latest single and video, “Stop Calling,” a defiant anthem that explores the thrill of independence and self-assurance. “The song is about the frustration and empowerment you feel in the face of a dishonest or manipulative relationship,” said the artist in a statement. JACOTÉNE released the track ahead of her upcoming debut EP slated for 2025. “Stop Calling” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Lionsgate Play recommends autumn season movies

WHILE living in the tropics, Filipinos can now partake in cozy vibes through autumnal films in Lionsgate Play, which released a short list of movies to watch in November. One is Twilight, a nostalgic trip back to the 2000s where Kristen Stewart’s Bella and Robert Pattinson’s vampire Edward Cullen bask in the moody essence of autumn. For a film that mixes humor with heartfelt moments, Silver Linings Playbook is another choice, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in an engaging story about mental health and relationships set in the autumn season.