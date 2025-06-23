Style (06/23/25)

1 of 4

Penshoppe x HOPE collection launched

HOPE joins forces with Penshoppe in the new Penshoppe x HOPE Collection. The collaboration brings a limited-edition lineup of staples including polo shirts, T-shirts, caps, pullover sweaters, hoodies, and tote bags. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase will help fund the building of public school classrooms in underserved communities across the Philippines. The Penshoppe x HOPE Collection continues HOPE’s mission of transforming everyday purchases into meaningful contributions to public education. HOPE Founder Nanette Medved-Po said, “Fashion has the ability to inspire, to express, and to influence. Partnering with a major fashion brand like Penshoppe allows us to tap into that influence in a meaningful way — bringing purpose into people’s everyday purchases. We’re thrilled to be working together to make education more accessible to Filipino public school students.” The collection is now available in Penshoppe stores nationwide and online at https://www.penshoppe.com/pages/penshoppexhope.

CASETiFY collaborates with Teletubbies

CASETIFY unveils a playful collaboration with beloved kiddie show icons the Teletubbies. Each piece in the collection celebrates Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, or Po. These customizable pieces allow users to select their favorite Teletubby against backgrounds inspired by the hills of Teletubbyland. Customers can add their names, while similar customization options are available across watch bands, AirPods cases, and laptop sleeves. Phone charms highlight each character with their signature items, while keychains are available in both classic clip and vintage hotel-style designs. There are also mini danglers — small, collectible figurines that attach directly to devices. Functional grip stands feature Tubby Toast and the Teletubbies, alongside MagSafe cardholder stands. The lineup is completed by a MagSafe charging stand decorated with colorful Teletubby artwork. The collection also features four special bundles: the “You’re My Sunshine” combo (featuring a sticker case and Tubby Toast grip stand), the “Meet the Teletubbies” combo (with Teletubbies phone case dangler blind box, phone case, and phone chain), the “Teletubbies Big Hug” combo, and the comprehensive “Teletubbies Collector” bundle for the most dedicated fans. The collection was released on June 18 with some products becoming available for purchase on June 25. The collection will be available for purchase online at CASETiFY.com and via the CASETiFY Co-Lab app.

Second Gap x DÔEN collection out

FOLLOWING last year’s successful collaboration, Gap and DÔEN are launching a second collection of California vintage-inspired classics. Launching this month, the new capsule collection is rooted in DÔEN’s feminine interpretation of Gap styles: easy summer dresses with new prints like the Pintuck Floral Midi Dress, eyelet maxi dresses, and matching sets in nautical colorways: red, white, and navy. The Gap × DÔEN collection was produced in international factories that participate in RISE (Reimagining Industry to Support Equality), a collective of leading fashion brands, manufacturers, civil society groups, and trade unions to advance gender equity in the international garment sector. Founded in 2023 by Gap Inc., BSR’s HERproject, Better Work, and CARE, RISE provides garment workers with the skills needed to advance in work and life. The collection is available at Gap TriNoma and SM Mall of Asia, and will be available at gap.com.ph with retail prices ranging from P3,250 to P7,750 in women’s sizing.

Lucky Strike at Benilde

BELIEVERS of talismans and magic trinkets might want to check out recent De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) graduate Patricia Broniola. Ms. Broniola’s whimsical collection for her namesake brand is called “Lucky Strike,” and it explores the concept of manifesting good fortune by donning charms revered across cultures, patterns deemed to bring prosperity, and objects with sentimental meanings. “It celebrates the tiny pockets of luck woven into your everyday life,” she said. “By wearing these pieces, you get to carry a tangible reminder that luck isn’t a coincidence, but something that you can invite into your life if you’re open to it.” These include a starlight-inspired dress in sky-blue metallic gazar or cream Mikado which is embellished with crystal beads and delicate deadstock lace. The Felicity Teacup Skirt in apple green gingham is adorned with embroidered ladybugs, associated with positivity and happiness. There’s also a Lucky Blind Bag with a limited edition crocheted four-leaf clover and one mystery charm. A Cosmic Express Service lets customers customize tees, jackets, and totes with beaded patches or embroidered detailing. The designer with her own startup business hopes to collaborate with local artisan communities in bringing her ideas to life, while preserving time-honored techniques with the use of embroidery, beadwork, and crochet. Ms. Broniola has a crowdfunding campaign on fund.thesparkproject.com/project/patricia-broniola-lucky-strike.