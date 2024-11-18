Style (11/18/24)

1 of 4

Ever Bilena and Shopee team up for a Labubu giveaway

EVERYBODY wants a Labubu, the art toy created by artist Kasing Lung, and popularized by K-pop superstar Lisa of Blackpink. Another Blackpink member, Rosé, has also been seen with her own Labubu in an Instagram story. Local celebrities (like Heart Evangelista, Marian Rivera, Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Barretto, and Janine Gutierrez, among others) have since followed suit. So local brand Ever Bilena, in collaboration with Shopee, is giving a chance for fans to get one, with 12 Labubu figures up for grabs through a promo. To join the Ever Bilena–Shopee Labubu giveaway, customers have to use the voucher code EVERLABU when purchasing at least P299 worth of products from Ever Bilena’s flagship Shopee store to qualify. The voucher also entitles one to enjoy an additional P40 off. Each transaction counts as an entry, and the promo period runs from Nov. 17-23. Twelve winners will be announced one week after the promo ends.

Personal Collection launches In the Mood lipstick

PERSONAL COLLECTION (PC), a Filipino-owned company, launches the In The Mood lipstick collection. This lipstick collection is infused with VibeBoost Formula, a “mood-enhancing” technology. With a selection of bold shades crafted to complement every skin tone — it comes in six versatile shades in two finishes — In The Mood combines color with skincare. Each is infused with 12 essential oils to keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated. The richly pigmented formula provides all-day, comfortable wear, plus sun protection. For a moisturizing matte look, choose from Ruby Slay, Cherry On Top, and Berry Burst. The Weightless Silky Satin finish includes Ember, Espresso, and Yas Queen Red. Check it out with a Personal Collection dealer or visit PC’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Barenbliss has new primer

BARENBLISS (BNB) introduces the Locklook Hydra Smooth Poreless Primer to the Philippines, with a formula that lasts all day. Created with a unique blend of skincare ingredients and advanced blurring technology, the primer offers a 16-hour hydro-blurring matte effect that keeps makeup looking fresh and shine-free. This lightweight primer works like a second skin, keeping oil under control while allowing the skin to breathe. The primer is infused with Miracle Bloom Essence, Korean Marine Essence, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. Its non-comedogenic formula suits all skin types, even sensitive or acne-prone skin. The primer is now available for P549 on the barenbliss TikTok Shop, Shopee, Lazada, and at Watsons stores.

Issy & Co. opens new store

UPTOWN BONIFACIO is now home to a familiar name in the local beauty and cosmetics industry with the grand opening of Issy & Co. The new location will feature an expanded selection of the brand’s signature vegan, cruelty-free, and preservative-safe products. Issy & Co. can be found on the 2nd floor of Uptown Bonifacio. Uptown Bonifacio is Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ flagship property in Taguig City.