Style (04/24/23)

Uniqlo releases 5 Peace For All Charity T-Shirt designs

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced the release of five new T-shirts for the ongoing Peace For All charity project. The latest collection features new graphics designed especially for this project by collaborators including tennis legend Roger Federer, as well as artwork from Miffy creator, the late Dick Bruna. Since the launch of the project in June 2022, a total of more than 1 million Peace For All T-shirts have been sold worldwide. A hundred percent of profits from the sale of these T-shirts are donated to international aid organizations that assist people impacted by poverty, discrimination, violence, and conflict around the world, including UNHCR (the UN refugee agency), Save the Children, and Plan International. So far, over 300 million yen (or more than $2.4 million) has been donated as part of the project. Activities supported by Peace For All donations include the self-reliance projects for Rohingya women refugees in Bangladesh, educational support for displaced Syrian children and vulnerable Lebanese children in North Lebanon, and a campaign to eliminate child early and forced marriage in Vietnam. The new Peace For All designs go for P790 and are available at Uniqlo stores and the online store’s special website https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/feature/peace-for-all/. The five new designs are by professional tennis player Roger Federer, picture book author and graphic designer Dick Bruna, Magnum Photos’ President Cristina de Middel, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and photographer Christopher Makos, and cloud company Aakamai Technologies. To date the project has featured designs from 30 collaborators.

Merrell’s most sustainable hiking shoe

OUTDOOR lifestyle and footwear brand Merrell recently launched the Speed Eco, the most sustainable and eco-friendly hiking shoe the brand has ever released. It features 100% recycled laces and webbing, 100% recycled breathable mesh lining, 100% recycled mesh footbed cover, an upper made 77% from recycled Jacquard, a 50% recycled EVA footbed and recycled rubber outsole, making The Speed Eco Merrell’s most recycled shoe to date. Boasting a sleek and stylish silhouette, the Speed Eco combines the functionality of a traditional hiking boot and the ease and versatility of a sneaker. Available in three colorways — Avocado/Kangaroo, Charcoal/Tangerine, and Black/Asphalt, the Speed Eco redefines what a hiking shoe should look like. More than its aesthetics, the Speed Eco has a lightweight EVA foam midsole for stability and comfort. Moreover, the waterproof version features a membrane that seals out water and lets moisture escape for a worry-free trail experience. The Speed Eco collection in all Merrell concept stores and online at their official webstore www.merrell.com.ph, and through their official Viber community.

Paseo Outlet summer style

THE PASEO Outlets at Greenfield City carries a variety of brands for up to 80% off, offering everything needed for a summer getaway all in one place. At the American Eagle Outfitters Outlet are outfits perfect for a casual day out. At the Bench Depot, there are a variety of summer essentials including Kashieca pieces for feminine styles along with Cotton On’s more playful and colorful looks. Those looking for something more luxe can check out 158 Designer’s Blvd. and F&F for luxury brands at discounted prices. Brandsmart is a trove of trendy OOTDs from Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, and more. The Outlet is the go-to store for classic, timeless pieces that never go out of style from Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy. Get a denim fix from the Levi’s Factory Outlet and complete a summer look with the latest pairs from the Crocs outlet. Those looking to hit the beach can go to the only Speedo outlet in the country, while the Oakley Vault and Sunglass Have carry sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Carrera, Fendi, and Hugo Boss, to name a few. The adidas outlet, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Outlet, and Park Outlet carry a wide selection of athletic wear, shoes, and accessories. Other outlet stores at The Paseo Outlets are Fusion Outlet (Sperry, Keds, Saucony, Merrell), Giordano Outlet, Marks & Spencer Outlet, Payless Shoesource, Timberland Outlet, west elm Outlet, the Pottery Barn Outlet, and the Samsonite Outlet. The Paseo Outlets is located along Tagaytay Balibago Road, Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna. To learn more, visit its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Viber Community.

Montblanc presents Vincent van Gogh collection

MONTBLANC introduces a new collection dedicated to the artistry and skill of history’s great artists, with its first edition celebrating the unique genius of Vincent van Gogh. The new Montblanc Masters of Art Collection honors the contribution of great artists in their quest for perfection in art. This collection comes as the successor of the Montblanc Patron of Art collection, concluding after 30 years as Montblanc moves the focus from the patrons of art to the masters themselves. Montblanc is dedicating this series of limited editions to a variety of visual artists, whose work encompasses a broad range of disciplines, from painting and sculpture to design and architecture, covering different epochs like the Renaissance, the Baroque era, and beyond. The Montblanc Masters of Art collection’s first edition pays tribute to Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh through five limited edition writing instruments that pay homage to the various personal and artistic periods in the painter’s life, taking design inspiration from some of his most well-known works and idiosyncratic art style. Montblanc is cooperating with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to ensure that the Masters of Art Homage to Vincent van Gogh Limited Editions align with the museum’s insight into his work and life. Accompanying the Limited Editions writing instruments is a fine stationery that takes its outer design from the sun-filled landscape of Wheatfield with a Reaper which is created by a 3D print to recall Van Gogh’s impasto technique. A notebook’s cover is also adorned with Van Gogh’s signature. Meanwhile, the soothing turquoise of his work Almond Blossom has inspired the Montblanc ink in shade Turquoise. The collection is complete with the addition of cufflinks, crafted in stainless steel, blue lacquer and sapphire glass that reflects the skies often seen in Van Gogh’s work. Montblanc Masters of Art Homage to Vincent van Gogh Limited Edition, in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, is available from April 2023 at Montblanc boutiques and online.

Muji Philippines turns six

JAPANESE lifestyle brand Muji is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a series of activities and promotions during April. Muji is kicking off the celebration with a raffle. The brand will be giving away 60 Muji bundle sets and six grand prizes to existing and new Muji members through a raffle draw. Sixty-six winners will be given Muji daily essentials. Joining the raffle is free. Participants only need to be a Muji member and register at any time until April 30 at https://woobox.com/2omqp5 to get a chance to win. To become a Muji member, signing up is easy and free at https://woobox.com/vhqgji. Muji members get exclusive promotions and the latest updates. The announcement of weekly winners will be posted on Muji’s social media pages. Now ongoing, all Muji members can enjoy two new rewards when they shop in the store (terms and conditions apply): First, they get a 2% discount when they use their own reusable shopping bag. This special Muji member perk is valid in Muji stores only. For the anniversary, this special perk doubles up to 4% discount until April 30. Second, get free base shipping fee with a minimum purchase of P1,000 when shopping through the Online Catalog at mujiph.com. In the Philippines, Muji has branches at Greenbelt 3, Central Square in BGC, Power Plant Mall at Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, and SM Mall of Asia.

One-stop spa, beauty center, and party place

ALPINA Lounge and Wellness, a one-stop destination for beauty, well-being and refreshments at Uptown Parade in Taguig City, offers premium services of eyelash extensions, nail art and nail extensions, relaxing and therapeutic massages, and lasers for hair removal and whitening. It is also getting to be known for intimate spa parties with a house DJ. Alpina can hold parties till 2 a.m. While it has a license to offer alcohol and spirits, its unique proposition is the range of gourmet coffees prepared by the in-house barista. Alpina’s concept was developed by the owner, Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, who not only has background in hospitality but is also a spa aficionado. She enlisted the expertise of her sister and managing partner Stephanie Yu-Chua and Maria Zhukova, both of whom ran a popular salon for nails and eyebrows. The in-house physician, Dr. Sharae Chua, guides patients on proper nutrition based on blood tests and also performs aesthetic rocedures. Alpina’s lash technicians execute lash mapping, a visual guide to determining where to place the longest, thickest or curliest eyelash extensions on the eyes to produce a natural but dramatic effect. The eyelash extensions last for three weeks. Women have been queuing up for their nail art, be they graphic designs or rhinestones and Swarovski crystals for bling. For the less adventurous, nail extensions are popular with clients with short or chipped nails who want long and sturdy tips. Alpina uses Polygel, a brand of nail extensions, and soft gel nail tips that don’t have to odor of their acrylic counterpart. Come May, Maria Zhukova, a Russian expert on eyebrows will be offering her services for semi-permanent makeup and making brows fuller and shapelier. Men can likewise avail of the services including traditional hilot, Ventosa cup, Swedish massage, deep tissue massage. For inquiries and bookings, contact 0917-800 0159.

Zalora slashes carbon footprint by one-third

ASIAN fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Zalora, and part of Global Fashion Group (GFG), announced a 33% reduction in its overall carbon footprint in 2022, relative to its 2019 baseline. This comes alongside a series of other achievements across key areas of impact: offset of Zalora’s electricity consumption for 2022 with renewable energy certificates; delivery of over 180,000 Zalora parcels across the region through low-carbon logistics, and expansion of low-emission methods to provide “Same Day Green Delivery”; 5,655 kilos of waste collected and donations sorted, and a total of 392 hours of community engagement across 100 employees in four Zalora markets for the Q1 of 2023 — contributing to GFG’s wider goal of spending 20,000 employee hours on community engagement by 2030. Zalora’s community partners include World Cleanup Day Indonesia, Save Philippine Seas, National Environment Agency (Singapore), and The Salvation Army (Malaysia). There has been 9% growth in assortment share of low impact products on Zalora’s platform in 2022 from the previous year. Currently, it carries over 160,000 items under its Earth Edit category. Over the last year, it has also made strides in transitioning to lower impact materials in its operations and packaging by using 80% recycled plastic in mailers, 100% FSC-certified boxes, and replacing bubble wrap with 100% FSC-certified honeycomb and paper fillers. Zalora’s sustainability initiatives are part of GFG’s 2030 sustainability strategy, which works through three strategic pillars: Climate Action, Circularity & Conscious Consumption, and Fair & Ethical Sourcing. To learn more about GFG’s sustainability strategy and the full list of targets, and to view the full 2022 People & Planet Positive report, visit https://global-fashion-group.com/sustainability.